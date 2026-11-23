Eleven days after his resignation amid a sexual scandal and suspicions of espionage benefiting China, Jensen Huang returns to his position as CEO of Nvidia. The American semiconductor giant announced on Monday, November 23, his immediate reinstatement. This return follows a support campaign notably led by Donald Trump and Elon Musk, while the board of directors had excluded this possibility just days earlier.

A complete turnaround by the board of directors

On November 17, Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia’s board, announced that the directors had unanimously accepted Jensen Huang’s resignation and did not plan to reinstate him. Six days later, the board radically changed its position and recalled the company’s co-founder.

In his Monday statement, Harvey Jones said: « The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his reinstatement serves the interests of our shareholders, employees, partners, and customers. »

The directors also explain they are satisfied with Jensen Huang’s candor and leadership abilities. After consulting senior U.S. government officials, they consider his return does not pose a national security risk.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk demanded his return

U.S. President Donald Trump personally pressured for the leader’s reinstatement. On Sunday, on Truth Social, he declared: « I hope Nvidia’s board will rehire Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the company and also for the United States. »

Elon Musk also supported the return of Nvidia’s CEO by signing a petition called Stand with Jensen. It had gathered over 200,000 signatures Monday morning, including those of several Silicon Valley executives and thousands of people identifying as company employees.

Jensen Huang himself had indicated on November 17 that he would accept to resume his duties if the board wished.

A resignation caused by two extramarital affairs

On November 12, Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia following revelations about his extramarital relationships and Chinese espionage suspicions.

The 63-year-old leader admitted to being unfaithful to his wife Lori, to whom he has been married for several decades.

The first case involves Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company and Nvidia client. U.S. authorities suspect her of working for Chinese intelligence services. Beijing denies these accusations, and no public conclusion establishes that Jensen Huang voluntarily transmitted confidential information to China.

A second alleged affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president in charge of the health sector, worsened the crisis. This relationship raised questions about the company’s internal rules and potential conflicts of interest.

These revelations led to the opening of an independent investigation into the espionage suspicions surrounding the leader.

Nvidia stock jumps over 25% before Wall Street opens

Financial markets immediately reacted to the announcement of Jensen Huang’s return. Nvidia’s stock rose more than 25% in pre-market trading on Monday.

The group had suffered a significant stock drop since the scandal began. On Friday, its share closed around $125.5, nearly 48% below its all-time high on October 6.

Colette Kress, who had served as interim CEO after Jensen Huang’s departure, returns to her role as CFO.

Espionage suspicions and investigations remain ongoing

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement does not mean that investigations regarding espionage suspicions and possible circumvention of U.S. export restrictions on processors are concluded.

The leader is scheduled to be heard behind closed doors on December 1 by three House of Representatives committees. Lawmakers seek to determine if sensitive Nvidia technologies may have been diverted to Chinese companies.

This case has also caused political tensions around Donald Trump and U.S. policy toward China.

A public hearing of Jensen Huang before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is also planned, but its date has not yet been set.

For now, Jensen Huang resumes control of the company he co-founded in 1993, while investigations related to the revelations that caused his resignation have not been officially closed.