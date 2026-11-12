It is now official. Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia since 1993, resigned this Thursday from all his positions at the helm of the American semiconductor giant. His departure is effective immediately, following several days of revelations about two extramarital affairs, one involving a woman suspected of espionage on behalf of China. The 63-year-old executive also leaves the company’s board of directors, which he founded thirty-three years ago.

The group announced that Colette Kress, until now Chief Financial Officer, will serve as interim CEO. Harvey C. Jones takes over as chairman of the board, while a recruitment process is launched to appoint a permanent successor. This resignation ends several days of internal tensions and a crisis that caused Nvidia to lose hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization.

A mistress suspected of espionage for China

The case began with revelations concerning Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to Megaspeed International, a company specializing in IT infrastructure and data centers, based in Singapore. U.S. intelligence services suspect her of working for Chinese secret services and attempting to obtain sensitive information from Nvidia’s CEO.

Alice Huang is also alleged to have played a role in operations allowing Chinese companies to access U.S. processors subject to export restrictions. Megaspeed purchased several billion dollars worth of Nvidia equipment over recent years. U.S. authorities are examining the conditions under which this equipment was marketed and used.

The revelations had already led to the opening of an independent investigation into espionage suspicions targeting Jensen Huang⁠. However, no public evidence establishes that the executive deliberately transmitted industrial secrets to Beijing. China denies the espionage accusations.

Jensen Huang admitted to having cheated on his wife

On Sunday, Jensen Huang sent a message to Nvidia employees acknowledging his infidelity and apologizing to his wife Lori, to whom he has been married for about forty years: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The executive also acknowledged failing in his personal and professional responsibilities. He assured he would fully cooperate with the independent investigation launched by the board of directors.

At that time, Nvidia publicly reaffirmed its confidence in its founder. The directors specified they had no evidence demonstrating that confidential information or industrial secrets had been compromised.

A second affair with a Nvidia executive escalates the crisis

On Wednesday, new revelations worsened Jensen Huang’s situation. The executive allegedly also had an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s Vice President in charge of the healthcare sector.

This executive reports directly to the CEO. The revelation of this second alleged affair raised questions about the company’s governance rules, hierarchical relationships, and potential conflicts of interest. Neither party has publicly confirmed this relationship.

These new details led the directors to consider Jensen Huang’s continuation as Nvidia’s leader. The board met Wednesday to discuss his future, while several investors demanded assurances regarding the group’s stability.

Colette Kress immediately replaces Jensen Huang

Nvidia announced this Thursday that Jensen Huang resigned from his roles as chairman, CEO, and board member, effective immediately.

Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2013, takes temporary command of the company. She will also retain her financial responsibilities until a new CEO is appointed.

The board appointed Harvey C. Jones as its chairman. The latter, former Synopsys executive, will oversee the search for a permanent successor. Nvidia will consider both internal candidates and executives from outside the group.

This reorganization marks a historic change for Nvidia. Since its founding in 1993, Jensen Huang had remained the company’s sole CEO.

Elon Musk had proposed recruiting Jensen Huang

A few hours before the announcement of his resignation, Elon Musk publicly expressed interest in Jensen Huang. Asked on X about a possible recruitment of Nvidia’s CEO, the billionaire replied: “It would be an honor.”

This statement, detailed in our article on Elon Musk’s proposal to recruit Jensen Huang⁠, immediately attracted attention in the tech sector.

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI did not specify in which of his companies he might welcome Jensen Huang, nor what roles he would consider assigning him. No recruitment agreement has been announced.

The two men maintain significant business relations. Tesla and Elon Musk’s companies notably use Nvidia processors for their artificial intelligence projects and computing infrastructures.

A drop of more than 8% on the stock market and hundreds of billions lost

The crisis also caused strong turbulence in financial markets. On Wednesday, after Wall Street closed, Nvidia’s stock lost more than 8% in electronic trading following revelations about the second extramarital affair and the possible ousting of Jensen Huang.

Since the beginning of the affair, the group’s market capitalization has declined by several hundreds of billions of dollars. Nvidia, whose valuation still exceeds several thousands of billions of dollars, holds a central position in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Jensen Huang owns about 3.6% of the company’s capital. Under his leadership, Nvidia shifted from the graphics card market for video games to processors essential for developing artificial intelligence models.

His departure now forces the group to organize a succession that investors had never truly had to consider since its creation.

The investigation into espionage suspicions continues

Jensen Huang’s resignation does not end investigations concerning Alice Huang and possible transfers of American technologies to China. Nvidia’s board has entrusted the investigation to an independent committee, assisted by external legal counsel.

U.S. authorities are also examining Megaspeed International’s activities and the conditions under which Nvidia processors may have been made available to Chinese companies despite trade restrictions imposed by Washington.

Several U.S. lawmakers have requested explanations about the relations between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, as well as potential consequences for national security. A class action has also been initiated by shareholders accusing Nvidia and its former executive of concealing information likely to affect the group’s value.

Nvidia is now set to publish its quarterly results on November 17. Colette Kress will handle this deadline as interim CEO, while the board will continue searching for a permanent successor to Jensen Huang.