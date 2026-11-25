Travelers using Eurostar between France and the United Kingdom are facing significant disruptions this Wednesday, November 25. An unexpected strike by part of the railway company’s staff has led to several train cancellations in both directions. Eurostar recommends passengers who can do so to postpone their travel.

The company announced the cancellation of seven trains on its network, while several other routes are experiencing delays. The industrial action mainly involves drivers and train managers based in Paris. Effects have also been observed in Brussels, while other European destinations could be indirectly affected by this mobilization.

Travelers will be able to obtain a full refund

Eurostar invites passengers whose train has been cancelled not to go to the station. Affected customers can change their booking free of charge to another date, subject to availability, or request a full refund for their unused ticket. The company also recommends travelers regularly check information related to their journey before departure.

The demands behind this industrial action have not been specified by Eurostar, which calls on trade unions to continue discussions with management. Majority-owned by SNCF Voyageurs, the company operates international routes to the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. No precise indication regarding the duration of the strike has been communicated at this stage.