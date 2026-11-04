Online retail giant Shein announced on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, a €500 million investment to expand its main European logistics platform, located near Wrocław, Poland. This expansion will accelerate deliveries, increase storage capacity, and strengthen the group's presence in the European market, particularly as the European Union tightens its regulations on small imported parcels.

Shein is continuing its industrial and logistical expansion in Europe. The e-commerce group has announced an additional investment of €500 million in its distribution center located in Lower Silesia, in southwestern Poland . This new investment brings the total amount invested by the company in the country since 2022 to €1 billion. The goal is to make this platform one of the main fulfillment centers for orders destined for European consumers. By bringing its inventory closer to consumer markets, Shein intends to reduce its reliance on direct shipments from Asia and improve the speed of its deliveries.

The site expansion will bring its total area to nearly one million square meters, representing an increase of approximately 25% in storage capacity. To manage these volumes, the company plans to deploy more than 6,500 autonomous robots tasked with tasks such as restocking, sorting, and order preparation. Shein states that products already stored in its Polish warehouses can be delivered within 48 hours to certain European markets. This strategy aims to meet consumer expectations, who are accustomed to increasingly shorter delivery times, while simultaneously optimizing transportation and distribution costs.

Up to 10,000 jobs in Poland by the end of the year

The development of this platform is also expected to have an impact on local employment. According to Shein, the workforce related to its logistics activities in Poland should exceed 10,000 by the end of 2026. The announced expansion represents approximately 2,000 additional positions compared to the current workforce. These jobs primarily involve logistics, inventory management, warehouse operations, and the technologies used to automate facilities. The company is working with Logicor, a logistics real estate specialist, to develop its infrastructure in the Wrocław region.

The group also highlights its relationships with Polish businesses. More than 230 local small and medium-sized enterprises now provide services related to transport, packaging, and professional services. At the same time, Shein claims to host more than 500 Polish brands and distributors on its marketplace since its launch in the country in April 2025. This activity illustrates the evolution of its business model, historically centered on selling low-priced clothing, towards a platform that also allows third-party sellers to market their products to an international clientele.

A response to the tightening of European regulations

This investment comes amid a less favorable regulatory environment for platforms specializing in low-priced products imported from Asia . Since July 2026, the European Union has applied a €3 fee to small parcels valued at less than €150 originating from countries outside the EU market. A new €2 charge also came into effect on November 1st. These measures aim, in particular, to address the significant increase in low-value imports and concerns about competition between international platforms and European retailers.

For Shein, developing a logistics platform within the European Union is therefore of strategic importance. By storing more goods in Poland before distributing them to other member states, the company can reduce its reliance on individual shipments sent directly from third countries. This arrangement does not eliminate customs duties on imported goods, but it does streamline their processing and circulation within the European market. It could also help reduce certain delivery costs, at a time when new tariffs are putting additional pressure on the business model of low-cost e-commerce platforms.

A major investment despite the sales slowdown

The announcement comes as Shein is experiencing a slowdown in several markets. According to the company's financial results, its European sales declined by 14% in the second quarter of 2026, amid regulatory changes and price increases in some areas. The group's net profit also saw a sharp drop. Nevertheless, Europe remains a key market for Shein, representing approximately 34% of its revenue in the second quarter. The company is therefore seeking to consolidate its position against competition from Amazon, Temu, and AliExpress , which are also expanding their distribution capabilities on the continent.

Beyond improved delivery times, the Polish investment reveals a deeper transformation in international e-commerce. Platforms that built their growth on the direct shipment of low-priced products must now contend with stricter regulatory requirements and consumers who are increasingly focused on speed of service. By allocating an additional €500 million to its European infrastructure, Shein is opting for a sustainable logistics presence. This strategy could strengthen its competitiveness, but it does not, on its own, address the criticisms surrounding its production model, particularly regarding working conditions, product durability, and environmental impact. The evolution of its business results will allow for a measurement of the effectiveness of this new organization.