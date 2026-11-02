Ryanair is preparing for a new period of financial turbulence. The Irish airline announced on Monday, November 2, 2026, that it is considering a temporary wage freeze, a slowdown in hiring, and increased use of artificial intelligence to reduce its expenses. The cause: the surge in jet fuel prices, driven by the conflict in the Middle East, which could lead to a €2 billion increase in its fuel bill for the fiscal year ending in March 2028. Despite consistently strong passenger traffic, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers is seeing its margins shrink and warns that airfares could become significantly more expensive as early as next year.

The latest financial results published by Ryanair illustrate this growing pressure. Between April and September 2026, the airline carried 125.8 million passengers, a 6% year-on-year increase. Its revenue rose by 3%, reaching €10.08 billion, but operating costs increased by 10%, to €7.69 billion. Direct consequence: its half-year net profit fell by 15%, to €2.15 billion. The price of fuel not covered by fixed-price contracts notably doubled during this period. Ryanair still benefits from significant financial protection, as 80% of its fuel needs are covered until March 2027 at about $67 per barrel. But this situation could quickly deteriorate: for the following fiscal year, only 25% of needs are currently covered, at a significantly higher price of $95 per barrel. CEO Michael O’Leary estimates that price tensions could continue for much of 2027.

Artificial intelligence at the heart of a new savings plan

Faced with this outlook, Ryanair is exploring several avenues to preserve its profitability. The airline could notably renegotiate certain expiring wage agreements, with the possibility of imposing temporary pay freezes. It also plans to slow down hiring of pilots and cabin crew while seeking productivity gains in crew organization. Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasing role in this strategy. Michael O’Leary particularly wants to develop its use in flight planning, operational management, and administrative functions. According to the CEO, digital tools have already improved aircraft utilization and increased network capacity by about 4%. For an airline operating several hundred aircraft, optimizing rotations, schedules, and human resources represents a considerable financial lever. These directions remain to be specified, especially regarding their concrete impact on employees’ working conditions.

This cost-saving policy could also result in higher prices for travelers. Ryanair estimates that short-haul flight fares in Europe will rise significantly in 2027, as airlines will need to pass on part of the jet fuel price increase to their customers. However, this increase is unlikely to fully absorb the anticipated additional €2 billion in expenses. The carrier has already lowered its annual passenger target from 216 to 214 million by cutting some winter routes deemed insufficiently profitable. Meanwhile, Ryanair continues to renew its fleet with the planned arrival of Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft in spring 2027, planes offering more seats while consuming less fuel. This strategy illustrates the challenges facing the entire European aviation sector: controlling increasingly unpredictable energy costs, maintaining affordable tickets, and preserving operational profitability. For Ryanair, artificial intelligence could become a central tool in this transformation, but its development may also revive debates on employment and wages in air transport.