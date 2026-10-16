Chrono Green accelerates: new leadership and a campaign in the Paris metro to conquer the transport market

Chrono Green is scaling up. The French company specializing in on-demand transport aims to establish itself as a reference in rapid delivery by relying on a concept as simple as it is effective: allowing anyone to order a utility vehicle with a driver as easily as a VTC. After a governance change at the end of 2025, marked by the arrival of Chloé Ollivier as its president, the company is accelerating its development strategy. Its ambition is now visible in the corridors of the Paris metro, where an advertising campaign deployed at Saint-Lazare highlights its services. This initiative reflects Chrono Green’s desire to reach a new level of brand awareness and to attract a much broader clientele. Artisans, merchants, companies, individuals: all can now access a transport solution designed for their daily constraints. In a sector where organizing a delivery can quickly become a headache, the young French company offers a particularly attractive alternative based on speed, transparency, and ease of use.

Founded in 2019 and based in Roissy-en-France, Chrono Green has developed a digital platform that facilitates the connection between clients and professional carriers. The process involves a few steps: the user indicates the starting point, destination, characteristics of the goods, and the desired vehicle. The service price appears before confirmation, allowing the user to know the transport cost without waiting for a quote. Once the booking is made, the client can track the shipment and obtain proof of delivery. The platform offers several vehicle categories, from cargo bikes to 20 m³ utility vehicles, to meet needs ranging from sending a small package to transporting furniture or professional equipment. In Île-de-France, Chrono Green highlights possible pickup within less than two hours, subject to availability. For companies, the model is particularly interesting: it allows occasional outsourcing of deliveries without bearing fixed costs related to owning vehicles or employing drivers. Individuals also benefit from a practical solution when they need to transport bulky items without having the appropriate vehicle.

From Saint-Lazare to French companies, a brand asserting its ambitions

By choosing the Paris metro for its new communication campaign, Chrono Green takes another step in building its image. The posters displayed at Saint-Lazare, designed with the agency Les fabricants., allow the brand to reach a large and diverse audience. This presence in one of the capital’s main transport hubs is no coincidence. It directly associates the name Chrono Green with mobility and speed, while increasing the visibility of a service still little known to the general public. Whereas many logistics companies focus their communication on professionals, Chrono Green also chooses to address individuals. This strategy aligns with evolving consumption habits marked by the growth of online shopping, the second-hand market, and personalized delivery needs. An individual buying furniture on a classifieds platform, a merchant needing to restock their store, or an artisan facing an urgent equipment need can all use the same service. The Paris campaign gives new resonance to this promise: making goods transport accessible to the widest audience without multiplying administrative procedures or intermediaries.

Chrono Green also has another asset: its model is based on better matching demand with carriers’ available capacities. Partner drivers can select missions suited to their routes and know the payment conditions before accepting them. This organization can help optimize vehicle use and reduce some empty trips, an economic as well as environmental challenge. The company’s positioning fits a broader trend: seeking more flexible, digital, and better-adapted logistics solutions. Its experience in solidarity transport operations, notably with L’Équipage Solidaire for distributing food products to students, also demonstrates the diversity of missions its platform can handle. With its new leadership, digital tools, and communication now visible in Paris public spaces, Chrono Green has several levers to accelerate its growth. Its challenge will be to continue expanding its network while preserving the responsiveness and reliability that form the core of its commercial proposition. In a transport market undergoing transformation, this French company defends a promising idea: logistics should no longer be an obstacle but an immediately available service, adapted to every need and budget.