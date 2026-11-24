The police officer responsible for the shot that took the life of Nahel Merzouk on June 27, 2023, in Nanterre, will be tried for murder. This decision marks a major step in the case that sparked several nights of riots across France and reignited the debate on the conditions of firearm use by law enforcement.

The investigative chamber of the Versailles Court of Appeal issued its decision on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, ordering the referral of Florian M., aged 41, to the Hauts-de-Seine Assize Court. The officer now faces up to 30 years of criminal imprisonment.

The justice system ultimately retains the intent to kill

This decision comes after more than three years of proceedings and several judicial twists. In June 2025, two investigating judges had ordered the referral of the police officer to an assize court for murder, in accordance with the requisitions of the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

However, the officer appealed this decision. On March 5, 2026, the Versailles Court of Appeal had dropped the murder charge in favor of « violence resulting in death without intent to kill ». The magistrates then considered that the evidence was insufficient to establish intent to kill.

This reclassification was contested by both the civil parties, the general prosecutor’s office, and the police officer’s defense, which requested dismissal of charges.

The Court of Cassation annulled the previous decision

On June 12, 2026, the Court of Cassation annulled this reclassification, considering that the Court of Appeal had « not justified its decision ».

The case was therefore referred back to the investigative chamber of Versailles, composed of new magistrates. A closed hearing was held on September 29.

Me Frank Berton, lawyer for Nahel’s mother, recalled having « pleaded for the referral of the police officer for murder », in accordance with the position of the general prosecutor’s office and the investigating judges.

The decision rendered this Tuesday thus satisfies the civil parties regarding the criminal qualification of the facts.

A refusal to comply that sparked several nights of riots

On June 27, 2023, Nahel Merzouk, aged 17 and without a driver’s license, was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop following a refusal to comply, in Nanterre.

The footage of the scene, filmed by a witness and widely shared on social media, triggered several nights of riots in many French cities. Vehicle fires, looting of shops, damage to public buildings, and clashes with law enforcement multiplied, leading to the deployment of tens of thousands of police officers and gendarmes.

Florian M. was held in pretrial detention for nearly five months before being released in November 2023.

The police officer faces up to 30 years in prison

The murder charge significantly changes the stakes of the trial. The officer will be tried before an assize court composed of professional magistrates and lay jurors, rather than a departmental criminal court.

The penalty for murder is 30 years of criminal imprisonment, compared to 15 years for violence resulting in death without intent to kill, excluding aggravating circumstances.

Me Laurent-Franck Liénard, the police officer’s lawyer, has always defended the legitimacy of his client’s shot and demanded the dropping of charges.

The second police officer present during the intervention will not be tried. The dismissal he benefited from was confirmed by the Court of Cassation.

The decision rendered this Tuesday may still be subject to an appeal to the Court of Cassation. The trial date has not yet been announced. Florian M. remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.