The founder of the Sherpa association filed a complaint in Paris on Wednesday, November 18. A former police officer claims to have monitored the lawyer, long engaged in the Congolese ill-gotten assets case. William Bourdon states he personally met a man who would have been involved in the plot.

“Since 2007, threats of all kinds have escalated. I never thought it could reach such a peak,” William Bourdon told AFP. For nearly twenty years, the lawyer has brought before the French courts the issue of the origins of African leaders’ fortunes and the restitution of ill-gotten assets. On Wednesday, he filed a complaint in his own name after learning he was allegedly the target of an assassination plot.

At the origin of his action is a testimony published in mid-November in Le Flic qui en savait trop, by investigative journalist Alex Jordanov. A former police officer, whose identity is not revealed, says he monitored Me Bourdon. He mentions an operation that would have been organized within the power circle in Brazzaville, then canceled at the last moment. The lawyer wanted to hear directly from one of the men mentioned in this account. According to his complaint, this man, nicknamed “the Cossack,” gave him the same version of events.

The Congolese aspect at the heart of his commitment

With Sherpa, the association he founded, William Bourdon has helped bring the ill-gotten assets case before the courts. In France, the Equatorial Guinea aspect has already led to a conviction. Investigations continue regarding Gabon and Congo-Brazzaville. It is in this latter case that the lawyer has been particularly involved, an engagement that his complaint presents as a possible motive for the threats.

According to this document, which AFP has reviewed, the plot would also have targeted William Bourdon’s office and Sherpa’s premises, where explosions were reportedly planned. Contacted Wednesday morning by the agency, Congolese authorities had not responded at the time of the dispatch’s release.

Mes Antoine Ory and Vincent Brengarth, lawyers for William Bourdon, are requesting the immediate opening of an investigation. They want the justice system to verify the collected testimonies and establish whether teams were indeed recruited and paid. If the facts are confirmed, they emphasize, it is also the freedom of a lawyer to pursue his work on corruption that would have been directly threatened.