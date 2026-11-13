The wait for a call, the fear of injury, the worry of children: Marc Silvera wants to draw attention to the family consequences of violence against police officers. In his op-ed published on November 10 by Opinion Internationale, the Director General of the Amicale de la Police Nationale devotes significant space to these relatives whose daily lives can be disrupted by the risks of the profession.

« Behind every injured police officer, there is a father, a mother, a spouse, children, » he writes. He describes families facing the anxiety of the return from duty, but also the lasting effects that can persist after an assault. His message focuses on what remains once the images of clashes fade from the news: difficult nights, injuries, and trauma.

Marc Silvera also mentions children who hesitate to reveal their father’s or mother’s profession to their peers. He sees this as a worrying sign of the place given to police officers in society. He also highlights the fear among some officers that the threats they face might eventually reach their loved ones.

Including Families in Support Systems

For the author, care cannot be limited to the injured officer. Relatives must also be supported when an intervention, assault, or tragedy disrupts their lives. He places them at the center of the solidarity efforts advocated by the Amicale de la Police Nationale.

This approach requires being able to talk about psychological suffering without fearing judgment. « No police officer should be ashamed to ask for help, » insists Marc Silvera. He reminds that the courage and composure expected from officers do not erase fear or exhaustion.

Through this appeal, the association’s Director General calls for recognition of law enforcement to be sustained over time. Assistance to families, listening, and follow-up after a trial are, in his view, part of the protection society owes to those who ensure its security.