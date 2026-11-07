Two men suspected of participating in the burglary of a room at the prestigious Plaza Athénée hotel, located on Avenue Montaigne in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, will be tried on January 13, 2027. Initially scheduled for Friday, November 6, as part of an immediate appearance, their hearing was ultimately postponed. The two suspects, in their thirties, were arrested a few days earlier following an investigation conducted by the Brigade for the Repression of Banditry (BRB). They are suspected of having taken part in a spectacular theft committed in early September at one of the capital’s most luxurious establishments. The damage declared by the victim is estimated to approach one million euros, notably due to the disappearance of a high-value watch.

The events date back to the night of September 9, 2026. Two burglars reportedly managed to enter the establishment by climbing its facade before accessing a room on the seventh floor through an open window. Inside was Oumar Gambi, a Malian businessman known by the nickname “OG,” notably for his luxurious lifestyle displayed on social media. The intruders allegedly stole several valuable items before fleeing across the rooftops. Among the reported stolen goods is a Richard Mille watch estimated at 636,000 euros, as well as jewelry. The size of the loot and the circumstances of the intrusion led investigators to consider the possibility of a premeditated operation, although this hypothesis cannot be considered established.

An Investigation Based on Video Surveillance and Phone Data

Investigations by the Brigade for the Repression of Banditry enabled the identification of two suspects through the use of video surveillance footage and analysis of phone data. Investigators sought to reconstruct the movements of individuals likely to have participated in the burglary, as well as the circumstances of their arrival at the hotel. The two men arrested, already known to police services according to information published by the press, denied the charges during their custody. Their presentation before the court was initially intended to allow for a swift trial, but the postponement of the hearing to January now allows more time for case preparation and defense arguments. The defendants benefit from the presumption of innocence until a possible final conviction.

This case attracts particular attention due to the reputation of the Plaza Athénée, an emblematic establishment of Parisian luxury hospitality, frequented by a wealthy international clientele. The modus operandi described by investigators raises questions about the security of the rooms and the protection of high-value personal effects. However, it does not by itself allow concluding a failure of the establishment or internal complicity. The trial scheduled for January 13 will notably examine the material evidence gathered during the investigation, the exact circumstances of the intrusion, and the possible involvement of the two men prosecuted. For the victim, the issue also remains to determine the fate of the stolen objects, whose declared value places this burglary among the particularly significant luxury theft cases that have recently occurred in the capital.