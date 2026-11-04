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The French Lawyers' Union Supports Vincent Brengarth, Rima Hassan's Lawyer Insulted and Threatened During Trial

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The French Lawyers' Union expresses its support for Vincent Brengarth, Rima Hassan's lawyer, who was insulted and threatened during his trial.
The French Lawyers' Union expresses its support for Vincent Brengarth, Rima Hassan's lawyer, who was insulted and threatened during his trial.

The Paris branch of the French Lawyers’ Union has expressed its support for Vincent Brengarth, lawyer for Rima Hassan, following the insults and threats he reportedly suffered during the trial of the LFI MEP, prosecuted for glorifying terrorism. In a statement, the union condemned the attacks targeting the lawyer, stating he was “targeted, insulted, and threatened in the course of his professional duties”.

The SAF Paris condemns the insults and threats against Vincent Brengarth

The reported incidents date back to Monday, October 19, during the opening of Rima Hassan’s trial before the 10th criminal chamber of the Paris Judicial Court. According to the union, Vincent Brengarth was confronted during a hearing recess by the president of the Jewish Observatory of France, an association acting as a civil party in this case.

The association’s representative allegedly called the lawyer a “bastard”, in the presence of witnesses and journalists. SAF Paris states these insults were accompanied by threats and denounces pressure exerted against a lawyer in the exercise of his defense duties.

In its statement, the union “strongly condemns these remarks and the threats that accompanied them”. It assures Vincent Brengarth of “its full support” and expresses “its complete solidarity”.

“Intimidation and personal attacks have no place in a judicial setting”

The French Lawyers’ Union reminds that lawyers must be able to defend their clients without being personally targeted, regardless of the accusations against them.

“Intimidation and personal attacks have no place in a judicial setting, nor elsewhere, and must not hinder the exercise of defense”, states SAF Paris.

The union thus emphasizes the protection of lawyers’ professional practice and respect for defense rights, while the reported incidents allegedly occurred inside the court during a break in proceedings.

Rima Hassan tried for glorifying terrorism, verdict expected November 30

This case took place alongside the trial of Rima Hassan, a Franco-Palestinian MEP from La France insoumise, prosecuted for glorifying terrorism following a post on X dated March 26, 2026, since deleted. The trial opened on October 19 before the Paris Judicial Court. The prosecution requested a 10-month suspended prison sentence and two years of ineligibility against the elected official, who denies the accusations.

Rima Hassan denounced a “attempt at intimidation” and a “political silencing”. The MEP had already contested the conditions of her custody in this case. Her lawyer Vincent Brengarth also requested the hearing of Laurent Nuñez regarding alleged information leaks during the investigation. The Paris criminal court will deliver its decision on November 30.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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