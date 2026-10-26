Death of Cédric Chouviat: Trial of Three Police Officers Postponed to June 2027

More than six years after the death of Cédric Chouviat during a traffic stop in Paris, the trial of three police officers charged with involuntary manslaughter has been postponed to June 2027. The hearing opened on Monday, October 26, 2026, before the Paris criminal court, in the presence of the relatives of the delivery driver who died in January 2020. This postponement comes as the family’s lawyers have contested for several years the criminal classification retained by the justice system, considering that the facts should be examined by a court of assizes. The police officers’ lawyers also requested more time to allow a thorough examination of the case. This new deadline extends the wait for a family demanding that all circumstances of the arrest be established.

The events date back to January 3, 2020, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. Cédric Chouviat, a 42-year-old delivery driver and father of five, was riding a scooter when he was stopped by four police officers while using his phone. The exchange quickly became confrontational, and the driver was arrested for insult. Pinned to the ground on his stomach, his helmet still on his head, he lost consciousness after being restrained by several officers. Recordings of the scene, including those made by his own phone, reveal that he repeated « I’m suffocating » nine times within thirteen seconds. Transported to the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in critical condition, he died on January 5. Medical examinations highlighted asphyxia related to the conditions of his restraint. The police officers involved claim they did not hear the delivery driver’s distress calls at the time of the intervention.

In December 2024, three of the four police officers present during the stop were referred to the criminal court for involuntary manslaughter. A decision strongly contested by Cédric Chouviat’s relatives, who consider that the classification retained does not correspond to the severity of the acts attributed to the officers. Their lawyers defend a criminal classification of voluntary violence resulting in death without intent to kill, committed by persons vested with public authority. They thus wish for the case to be examined before a court of assizes and for the responsibility of all the police officers involved to be studied. For their part, the defense lawyers assert that their clients carried out an arrest they consider legitimate, under difficult conditions, without being aware of the man’s respiratory distress while restrained. The three defendants remain presumed innocent.

Another wait for the family and a debate on arrest methods

The trial postponement occurs in a particularly sensitive judicial context. Lawyers for both the civil parties and the defense had emphasized that the two half-days initially planned to examine the case were insufficient given its complexity. Beyond the testimonies of the police officers and relatives, the debates will notably focus on the intervention videos, medical expert reports, and the conditions under which the restraint maneuvers were performed. In a decision made public in April 2026, the Defender of Rights had found that the officers adopted inappropriate, negligent, and reckless behavior, using disproportionate force. These conclusions constitute an important element in the debate on police practices, without replacing the sovereign assessment of criminal courts.

The Cédric Chouviat case has become one of the emblematic files raising questions about arrest techniques and the risks of positional asphyxia. The chokehold used during the intervention has since been banned in French police practices. For the delivery driver’s relatives, the time elapsed since January 2020 represents an additional ordeal, as no final judicial decision has yet established criminal responsibilities in his death. His father, Christian Chouviat, and his daughter Sofia have regularly expressed their desire to obtain answers and to evolve practices to prevent new tragedies. The June 2027 judicial appointment should allow a more thorough examination of the facts while resolving the responsibility issues raised by this arrest. Nearly seven and a half years after the delivery driver’s death, the challenge remains to precisely determine the circumstances of his death and any possible criminal faults committed.