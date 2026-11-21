Six years after Michel Zecler’s beating, the Paris departmental criminal court delivered its verdict on Friday, November 20. The three prosecuted officers were each sentenced to five years in prison, partially suspended, for acts including group voluntary violence and forgery of public documents. The court also upheld the aggravating circumstance of racism and imposed a permanent ban on practicing as police officers.

Aurélien Lapersonne, who initiated the arrest and wrote the false report, was sentenced to five years imprisonment, three of which are suspended, resulting in two years of actual prison time. Philippe Tondeux, the brigadier leading the patrol, received a five-year sentence, three and a half years suspended, equating to eighteen months in prison. Pierre Plantier was sentenced to five years, four suspended, with one year of actual imprisonment.

For the first two, the court ordered a deferred custody warrant. Pierre Plantier will serve his prison sentence at home under electronic monitoring. The trial, which began on November 9, concluded after two weeks of hearings and lengthy deliberation.

Michel Zecler’s testimony central to recognizing racism

The racist dimension of the violence was one of the main issues of the trial. Initially dismissed at the end of the investigation due to insufficient evidence, this aggravating circumstance was ultimately upheld. The court notably relied on the consistency of the producer’s statements, who reported racist insults from the moment of his arrest, then at the police station, during transport to the hospital, and to his relatives. The officers consistently denied these allegations.

The sentences handed down remain below the prosecution’s requests. The public prosecutor had asked for six years in prison for Aurélien Lapersonne, five for Philippe Tondeux, and four for Pierre Plantier. To explain its decision, the court notably considered the acknowledgment of the facts, the social integration of the accused, and their lack of prior convictions.

On November 21, 2020, Michel Zecler was beaten at the entrance of his Paris music studio. The officers then accused him of violence and rebellion in their report. Surveillance footage, revealed by Loopsider, contradicted their account and gave the case national prominence. At the hearing, the three men apologized to the producer. They have ten days to appeal the verdict.