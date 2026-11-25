Drugs and chemsex parties: Cyril Hanouna claims he was threatened by a famous actor if he revealed his name on air

The case of the vast drug trafficking network linked to chemsex parties, in which the names of film, television, and political figures have been mentioned , has taken a new turn. This Tuesday, November 24, on the W9 show "Tout beau, tout n9uf ," Cyril Hanouna claimed that he had been threatened with legal action by a famous French actor if he revealed his identity on air.

A famous actor threatens Cyril Hanouna with legal action.

Cyril Hanouna claims that the actor is particularly worried about his identity being made public in connection with this drug trafficking case. The actor reportedly contacted the TV host directly to warn him against any disclosures about him.

Cyril Hanouna stated, however, that he would not reveal the identities of the individuals mentioned until they had been questioned by the police officers in charge of the investigation. The television host nevertheless claims to have information, notably from contacts within law enforcement.

The presenter stated, among other things: "He made threats against me." The comedian reportedly watches the W9 show daily and warned Cyril Hanouna that he would immediately sue the team members if his name was mentioned.

Two actors, two news anchors and a famous TV presenter are mentioned in the case.

For several days, Cyril Hanouna has been making numerous revelations concerning the personalities whose names are circulating in this drug trafficking case in the Paris region.

The presenter specifically mentioned two television news stars working on two different channels, two very well-known French actors, a journalist, a television commentator, and a famous presenter.

Of the two actors mentioned, one is said to have acted in many popular films, while the other is considered one of the great figures of French cinema.

Cyril Hanouna also claims that calls are multiplying between television professionals, each trying to find out which personalities could be publicly mentioned. "The net is closing in ," the presenter stated.

A police officer is among the five people charged.

The investigation, opened in March 2026, focuses on a distribution network for 3-MMC, a synthetic drug notably consumed during chemsex parties, which combine drug use and sexual relations.

Five men were charged in mid-November, including a gendarme assigned to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

The network allegedly supplied wealthy clients in affluent neighborhoods of the capital. The investigation also focuses on suspected money laundering, including a financial transaction of €100,000 identified during the inquiry.

The lawyer for the main suspect denounces a "witch hunt"

In a statement published on Monday, November 23, Ms. Héloïse Dujardin, lawyer for the main suspect placed in pre-trial detention, contested the information concerning the existence of a list of famous clients that was allegedly revealed by her client.

She denounced, in particular, a "fanciful list of imaginary consumers" and a "witch hunt ." According to the lawyer, her client remained silent during his police custody and did not provide any names to investigators.

At this stage, no charges have been filed against the celebrities mentioned by Cyril Hanouna. The identity of the actor who allegedly threatened the TV host with legal action has also not been revealed.