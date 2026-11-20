A huge burst of laughter broke out this Thursday on the set of 100% Mabrouk, on BFMTV, as guests were commenting on the latest cover of Paris Match, showing Teddy Riner shirtless, wrapped in a French flag. During the discussion, National Rally deputy Julien Odoul recalled his own past as a model, notably for gay magazines. This confession triggered hilarity among the guests and Sonia Mabrouk, to the point that the presenter had to hand over to Maxime Switek.

Julien Odoul recalls having posed shirtless for the gay magazine Têtu

It all started with the cover of Paris Match dedicated to Teddy Riner, on which the judoka, now a candidate for the 2027 presidential election, appears bare-chested, draped in the tricolor flag, under the title A Colossus on Campaign.

As the guests commented on this photograph, Julien Odoul recalled that he himself had posed shirtless in his youth, notably for Têtu, the famous gay magazine. The RN deputy thus drew a parallel between the Olympic champion’s photograph and his own experiences in front of the camera.

The remark immediately caused bursts of laughter on the set. Deputy Jérémie Patrier-Leitus added: “And there was no French flag!”, referring to Julien Odoul’s old photographs. This detail intensified the general laughter, which Sonia Mabrouk did not escape.

Têtu in 2006, Gab in 2009: the modeling past of the RN deputy

Julien Odoul’s former modeling activities are not a revelation. Before pursuing a political career, the current deputy for Yonne notably posed for two magazines aimed at a homosexual audience.

In 2006, at the age of 21, he appeared on the cover of Têtu. Three years later, in 2009, he also appeared on the cover of the German gay magazine Gab. The future deputy also had an online photo book to showcase his modeling work.

These old photographs were widely commented on in December 2014, when he joined Marine Le Pen’s circle. Julien Odoul then explained: “Like many people, I did modeling to pay for my studies.” He has never hidden this professional activity prior to his political career.

“Some on the set know my archives by heart”

After the show, Julien Odoul returned to this episode on his X account, posting a humorous message: “I obviously will not criticize the shirtless photos… but I discover that some on the set know my archives by heart. General laughter, a bit of lightness, it feels good!”

Journalist Alain Weber, present in the reactions to this exchange, also praised this moment of relaxation on social media: “A little moment of relaxation on BFMTV with the Paris Match cover featuring Teddy Riner. In these dramatic times, shared laughter feels good…”

A Teddy Riner cover that keeps sparking debate

The photograph that sparked this exchange has already generated much ink. Valérie Trierweiler notably strongly criticized Teddy Riner, considering that his cover looked more like a presentation for a beauty contest than that of a presidential candidate.

The former First Lady however tempered her remarks after learning that the photograph dated from May 2024, well before the judoka’s candidacy announcement.

Teddy Riner himself responded to the controversy, recalling that he was then preparing for the Paris Olympic Games and not an electoral campaign. The photograph was taken in Marrakech, Morocco, nearly two and a half years before its use by Paris Match to illustrate his political dossier.