Gérard Depardieu is facing a new gang rape complaint, with Michel Houellebecq accused of complicity. This case comes shortly after Depardieu accepted his conviction for sexual assault. The two men, who have a long-standing relationship, are presumed innocent of these accusations.

Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq find themselves at the center of a new legal case. The 77-year-old actor is facing a complaint of gang rape, while the writer is accused of complicity, according to Mediapart. This new accusation comes just three days after Gérard Depardieu officially withdrew his appeal of his 18-month suspended prison sentence for sexual assault against two women.

A gang rape complaint has been filed against Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq.

The new case involves two French figures who have known each other for a long time. Gérard Depardieu is the subject of a complaint for gang rape, and Michel Houellebecq for complicity, according to information published this Thursday. The precise circumstances of the alleged events, their date, and the identity of the complainant are not detailed in the initial information available.

At this stage, filing a complaint does not constitute an admission of guilt. No formal charges have been filed against the two men in this new case, based on available information. Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq are presumed innocent of these accusations.

Three days earlier, Gérard Depardieu accepted his conviction for sexual assault.

This new accusation comes as Gérard Depardieu has just withdrawn his appeal . On Monday, the actor officially accepted his 18-month suspended prison sentence handed down in May 2025 for sexual assaults committed against two women during the filming of the movie Les Volets verts, directed by Jean Becker in 2021.

This decision makes his conviction final. After having long contested the charges, the comedian released a statement in which he acknowledges the court's decision and apologizes to the victims. "For a long time, I hid behind provocation and bawdiness," he stated, before expressing his regret.

Images of inappropriate touching on the set of Turf were revealed a few days earlier.

On November 12, new images implicating Gérard Depardieu had already been made public . Filmed in 2011 on the set of Turf, by Fabien Onteniente, they show the actor repeatedly touching the buttocks and crotch of an extra during a take.

In these images, the young woman tries to push away the actor's advances. Their release reignited accusations concerning his behavior on film sets, just days before the scheduled start of his appeal trial in the Green Shutters case.

Gérard Depardieu also faces charges in a separate case involving rape and sexual assault allegations made by actress Charlotte Arnould , concerning alleged incidents that occurred in August 2018. The actor denies these accusations. The Paris Court of Appeal is scheduled to rule on November 26th on his appeal against his referral to a departmental criminal court.

Michel Houellebecq, already indicted in another case

For his part, Michel Houellebecq, 70, is also facing separate legal proceedings. On November 10, the author of *The Elementary Particles* and *Submission* was formally charged in Nanterre with complicity in inciting discrimination, hatred, or violence.

This legal action concerns remarks made about Muslims during an interview with Michel Onfray, published in November 2022 in the magazine Front Populaire. The Union of Mosques of France and the Movement Against Racism and for Friendship Between Peoples maintained their complaints following this publication.

The writer denies any incitement to hatred or discrimination. His lawyers have denounced the legalistic approach to intellectual debate. This case is separate from the new complaint of complicity in gang rape mentioned this Thursday.

Depardieu and Houellebecq had shared the screen in Thalasso

Gérard Depardieu and Michel Houellebecq notably reunited on screen in 2019 in Thalasso , a film by Guillaume Nicloux. The two men played themselves in a comedy built around their meeting at a thalassotherapy center.

The two personalities had also participated in The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq , a film project by the same director, each developing over the years a deliberately provocative public image.