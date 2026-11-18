Following Anne-Cécile Mailfert’s anger on franceinfo, Jordan Bardella strikes back. The president of the Rassemblement national accuses the president of the Fondation des Femmes of having herself excluded his partner, Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles, because of their relationship. To support his accusations, he publishes an excerpt from his book Gouverner, notably reproducing a message sent by the feminist activist to the young woman.

Anne-Cécile Mailfert’s anger on franceinfo did not go unnoticed by Jordan Bardella. While the president of the Fondation des Femmes lost her temper on Monday after a journalist reminded on air that she was in a relationship with Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, deputy director of France Télévisions, the president of the Rassemblement national now reproaches her for not having given comparable treatment to his own partner.

On X, Jordan Bardella denounces a double standard of outrage. He accuses Anne-Cécile Mailfert of having asked Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles to distance herself from the Fondation des Femmes after their romantic relationship was revealed.

“Do principles only matter when they concern you?”

In a message published Tuesday, Jordan Bardella directly addresses the association leader: “It is indeed striking, in 2026, to see a woman reduced to the roles and opinions of her partner.”

The RN president continues by denouncing a contradiction between the principles defended by Anne-Cécile Mailfert and her behavior towards Maria Carolina: “But what selective outrage, dear Madam! What you denounce today with such vigor, you have yourself inflicted on another woman. Do principles only matter when they concern you?”

To support his accusation, Jordan Bardella accompanies his post with a photograph of pages 76 and 77 of his book Gouverner. There he recounts how his relationship with Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles allegedly led to her exclusion from the Fondation des Femmes.

Maria Carolina excluded after revelation of her relationship with Bardella

In his book, Jordan Bardella revisits an episode dating back to the public revelation of his relationship with the Italian princess. A short video showing the couple side by side leaving the bicentennial celebrations of Le Figaro had circulated at the time.

At that time, Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles maintained ties with the Fondation des Femmes. According to Jordan Bardella, she had provided financial support to the organization and participated in several of its projects.

The president of the Rassemblement national claims that a few days after the video’s release, Anne-Cécile Mailfert personally contacted the young woman, a few hours before an event organized by the foundation.

The reason for this approach: press reports linking Maria Carolina to a political figure whose positions were distant from those defended by the organization.

Jordan Bardella presents this episode as an exclusion motivated not by the acts or personal convictions of his partner, but by her romantic relationship with him.

The SMS from Anne-Cécile Mailfert revealed in Bardella’s book

In Gouverner, Jordan Bardella reproduces the content of a message he attributes to Anne-Cécile Mailfert. The president of the Fondation des Femmes begins by thanking Maria Carolina for her commitment and support.

“Dear Carolina, I first wanted to sincerely thank you for the support you have provided so far to the Fondation des Femmes, which is very precious to us. I would therefore prefer that we have a calm discussion before seeing you again at one of our public events.”

This message, as reproduced in the book, confirms a request for prior discussion before Maria Carolina’s renewed public participation in the foundation’s events. However, it does not contain a formal notification of exclusion.

For Jordan Bardella, this approach nevertheless constitutes a political sanction imposed on his partner because of their relationship.

On CNews, Bardella denounces “an indignity” and “sectarianism”

The president of the Rassemblement national had also expressed his anger on CNews. Asked about the treatment of Maria Carolina, he strongly criticized Anne-Cécile Mailfert’s decision.

“That Anne-Cécile Mailfert excluded Maria-Carolina, who has been very committed to the Fondation des Femmes, I find that an indignity, inhumanity, and absolutely revolting sectarianism.”

He also denounced judging a woman through the political opinions of her partner, before calling the franceinfo incident a“hoist with his own petard”.

Anne-Cécile Mailfert left franceinfo after a clarification about her partner

Jordan Bardella’s counterattack directly follows the incident that shook the franceinfo set.

On Monday, Anne-Cécile Mailfert was invited to comment on the Gérard Depardieu affair. At the end of her intervention, journalist Fanny Conquy specified that she was the partner of Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, deputy general manager of France Télévisions, in accordance with an ethical directive from her management.

The president of the Fondation des Femmes immediately contested this clarification: “I fully assume my partner, sorry but this is absolutely scandalous.”

She also asked what connection could exist between her romantic relationship and the Gérard Depardieu affair. The journalist explained that this information was intended to inform viewers of a possible conflict of interest with the public audiovisual group.

Anne-Cécile Mailfert then turned to another journalist to ask who his partner was. After the interview, she left the set in a fit of anger, notably saying: “You are crazy!”

The mention of her relationship with Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez was nevertheless in line with a decision made by France Télévisions as early as December 2025. The management had recognized that this link should be disclosed to viewers during her appearances.

Maria Carolina also responds to Anne-Cécile Mailfert

The controversy is no longer limited to Jordan Bardella. Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles has also publicly reacted to Anne-Cécile Mailfert’s statements.

The young woman expressed her solidarity with the principle that a woman should not be defined by her partner, while reproaching the president of the Fondation des Femmes for not applying this principle to her own case.

She notably addressed this remark to her: “It’s a shame that you reproduce what you denounce.”

The affair now openly pits the president of the Fondation des Femmes against the president of the Rassemblement national and his partner. At the heart of this confrontation is the message addressed to Maria Carolina, reproduced in Gouverner, and the request for prior discussion before her participation in a new public event of the foundation.