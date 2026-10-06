Emmanuel Macron witnesses a test launch of the M51 missile without a nuclear warhead from the submarine Le Vigilant.

France conducted a test launch of the third version of its M51 strategic ballistic missile on Tuesday, October 6, from the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Le Vigilant, off the coast of Finistère. President Emmanuel Macron observed the operation from a French Navy frigate, the Élysée Palace and the Ministry of the Armed Forces announced. The missile carried no nuclear warhead. It landed in the North Atlantic , several hundred kilometers from the coast, according to the Ministry.

The test was part of Operation SMERTRIOS and was intended to verify the Vigilant's ability to deploy the missile after a period of maintenance and repairs. Authorities monitored the aircraft throughout its flight. The Ministry maintains that the operation was conducted in accordance with France 's international commitments . While the launch had been announced, the President's presence had not been made public beforehand, and no media outlets accompanied him.

An exercise at the heart of modernizing deterrence

The version of the M51 missile used entered service a year ago. It is part of the modernization of the French nuclear deterrent's oceanic component, based on nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. The stated objective of the exercise here is to assess the vessel's ability to use its weapon system after maintenance. It is therefore important to distinguish this operational validation from the missile's initial commissioning: the firing is not the first launch of an M51 in the program's history.

Emmanuel Macron 's participation also lends political visibility to this military operation. It comes amid European tensions, following the president's warnings about hybrid actions attributed to Russia . In mid-September, the head of state promised a response to these threats. However, the information released about the exercise does not allow it to be presented as a direct retaliation for a specific event. Its stated objective remains the verification of the Vigilant's capabilities, within the framework of maintaining and modernizing the nuclear deterrent.