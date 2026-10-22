Emmanuel Macron is tightening control over the protests. After the violence, looting, and clashes on October 17, the President of the Republic has asked the government to prevent further disturbances during the mobilization planned for Saturday, October 24. Undeclared protests may be banned, but also officially declared marches when authorities consider that their management does not sufficiently guarantee safety.

Macron aims to prevent new violent protests

From Qatar, on Wednesday, October 21, Emmanuel Macron confirmed he had given firm instructions to the government and prefects. The head of state intends to prevent a repeat of the violence that affected several major French cities on October 17.

« People who want to cause disorder in city centers next Saturday will be prevented from causing disorder », he warned. The president also confirmed the use of curfews and bans on gatherings in the most exposed areas.

During his speech on Sunday, October 18, Emmanuel Macron had already announced that prefects could go as far as « banning, when necessary, certain gatherings ». The first decisions have since been made in several cities.

Even declared protests may be banned

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez specified the conditions of the new restrictions. Prefectures may ban undeclared protests presenting risks of public disorder, but also declared protests when organizers or their security services do not provide sufficient guarantees against disturbances.

This distinction is important. A protest does not become illegitimate solely because it is not organized by a union. Associations, citizen collectives, student organizations, and political groups can also organize gatherings, provided they comply with legal obligations.

However, authorities may oppose a march when they consider that holding it presents serious risks to the safety of people and property. Prior declaration therefore does not automatically protect a protest from a prefectural ban.

Paris, Rouen, Le Havre, Toulon: bans multiply

In Paris, the police prefecture banned on Thursday, October 22, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., undeclared protests and gatherings in several sensitive areas. The affected perimeters notably include the surroundings of the Élysée Palace, Matignon, the National Assembly, the Senate, the Louvre, the Champs-Élysées, and several major Parisian squares.

In Rouen and Le Havre, prefectures also decided to ban protests in city centers on Saturday, October 24. In Toulon, gatherings are also banned for that day. In Le Mans, the ban on protests in the city center runs until Tuesday, October 27 at 8 a.m.

In Lyon, a protest scheduled for Thursday, October 22, organized by UNEF and the New Anticapitalist Party was also banned. Authorities justify these decisions by the risks of new violence following the events of October 17.

An exceptional security arrangement for October 24

To enforce these restrictions, the government is preparing a particularly significant police and security mobilization. As announced within the framework of the exceptional arrangement planned for the October 24 protests, RAID, GIGN, BRI, Centaure armored vehicles, and aerial resources are to be mobilized.

Sentinelle operation soldiers will also be deployed to carry out certain static protection missions, thus freeing police officers and gendarmes for maintaining order.

The government also wants to change how security forces respond to violent groups. Units must be able to act more quickly against mobile rioters, accused of multiplying attacks and dispersing police forces during previous protests.

The right to protest remains open to non-union organizations

In France, the law does not grant any monopoly to unions for organizing protests. A citizen collective, an association, or a student movement can legally submit a prior declaration to the competent authorities. However, these authorities may issue a ban when risks of public disorder justify it.

Prefects already have this power under the Internal Security Code. Ban decisions can be challenged before administrative courts. This legal framework was notably recalled after Macron’s initial announcements regarding protest bans and sanctions against rioters.

The government now intends to use these possibilities more broadly ahead of October 24, a new day of mobilization against the high cost of living and the executive’s policies.

Macron convenes intelligence services, Lecornu meets political parties

This Thursday, Emmanuel Macron is convening intelligence services, the Prime Minister, and several ministers to review the violence of October 17 and the security measures planned for upcoming mobilizations.

On his side, Sébastien Lecornu met Wednesday with the main union organizations, before a new series of meetings with political parties and the mayors of Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

The executive is thus preparing a new day of mobilization under strong restrictions. On Saturday, October 24, authorized protests may take place, but marches targeted by a ban order will not be legally allowed to gather in the affected areas.