Choreographer Bruno Vandelli, former judge on Popstars, has been indicted for rape, sexual assault on a minor under 15, and corruption of a minor. He is notably accused by Yanis Marshall, former dance teacher of the Star Academy, of having raped him when he was only 14 years old. The dancer, who has been denouncing the actions of his former mentor for several years, said he was « happy » about this judicial decision, while stating: « This is just the beginning. »

Bruno Vandelli indicted and placed under judicial supervision

The 65-year-old choreographer appeared this Wednesday before an investigating judge at the Grasse judicial court, in the Alpes-Maritimes. He was indicted for rape, sexual assault on a minor under 15, and corruption of a minor, as part of the investigation opened following Yanis Marshall’s accusations.

The prosecution had requested his placement in pre-trial detention, but the judge of freedoms and detention ultimately decided to place him under judicial supervision. Bruno Vandelli therefore remains free, subject to compliance with the obligations imposed by the justice system.

At 14, Yanis Marshall was allegedly lured into his teacher’s room to watch a Janet Jackson concert

The facts denounced by Yanis Marshall date back to his adolescence, in the early 2000s. At 14 years old, the young dancer was taking classes with Bruno Vandelli, whom he considered a role model and mentor. According to his testimony, the choreographer gradually developed a particularly close relationship with him before abusing his influence to sexually abuse him.

Yanis Marshall notably recounted an episode during which Bruno Vandelli allegedly arranged to meet him to give him an audio montage. The teacher ultimately took him to his home before suggesting they watch a Janet Jackson concert in his room. « He told me we were going to watch a Janet Jackson concert in his room », the dancer said, explaining he immediately felt deep concern.

The choreographer then allegedly committed the first acts denounced by Yanis Marshall. The latter claims to have subsequently endured a controlling relationship for several years, until he was 16. « Bruno Vandelli made me believe it was love », he explained to describe the behavior of the man he admired at the time.

« I thought I was the problem for a very long time »

In January 2024, Yanis Marshall publicly accused his former teacher of rapes and sexual assaults. The former dance teacher of the Star Academy then described the psychological consequences of this relationship, explaining it took him many years to understand what he believed he had suffered.

« In my twenties, at every party, even those where I was very happy, I ended every night crying. I thought I was the problem for a very long time. »

The dancer also claimed to have been contacted by other people mentioning similar behavior by Bruno Vandelli. He said he had collected numerous testimonies, including several from people also considering taking legal action. A second complaint for sexual assault within the choreographer’s dance school in Cannes was revealed in March 2024.

Bruno Vandelli denies the accusations and speaks of a « love story »

Since the revelation of this case, Bruno Vandelli has denied the rape accusations against him. The choreographer notably defended the existence of « a love story, without any violence », contesting the account of events given by Yanis Marshall.

He also stated: « I am a human being devastated by the lies and slanders that have been spread in the media, without any tangible proof. » His lawyer, on the other hand, stated that his client completely denies having committed rape.

Bruno Vandelli was also sentenced in 2024 by the Grasse criminal court to one year suspended prison sentence for exchanging pornographic videos with a 15-year-old student. This conviction concerns a separate case from the one leading to his new indictment.

« This is just the beginning »: Yanis Marshall reacts to the court decision

Nearly three years after making his accusations public, Yanis Marshall welcomes the indictment of his former mentor. The dancer says he is « happy » about this judicial progress, while emphasizing that the procedure is not over: « This is just the beginning. »

The artist, who also addressed the trials of his personal life in his book I advise you not to say it, said he wanted to continue his legal fight not only for himself but also for other former students who might have been victims of similar acts.

The indictment of Bruno Vandelli now opens a new phase of the judicial investigation. The choreographer remains presumed innocent of the charges against him.