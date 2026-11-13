The war between Marco Mouly and MC Pao is far from over. After their particularly tense exchanges on Cyril Hanouna’s show, the two men continue to clash on social media. This time, Marco Mouly targets his rival again in a video featuring a fake MMA fight, styled like UFC bouts. The former figure in the carbon tax fraud case renames his opponent “MC Cochon”, continuing the mockery of his physique that had already caused discomfort on W9.

Marco Mouly turns his rivalry with MC Pao into a fake UFC fight

Marco Mouly chose the world of combat sports to continue his provocations against MC Pao, whose real name is Paolo Rotelli. In this new video, their rivalry is presented as a fictional confrontation inspired by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fights, the leading global MMA organization.

The goal is clearly to ridicule his opponent. Marco Mouly notably uses the nickname “MC Cochon”, a new attack targeting the Italian businessman’s physique.

This new post extends a rivalry that has lasted several weeks and has already led to numerous public exchanges.

A war that started with wine bottles costing tens of thousands of euros

Before the mockery and personal provocations, the dispute between Marco Mouly and MC Pao mainly concerned money and the lifestyle each displayed on social media.

Marco Mouly notably presented a bottle of wine priced at 8,000 euros. MC Pao responded by showing a bill of over 98,000 euros attributed to Jimmy’z in Monte-Carlo, accompanied by comments aimed at putting his rival’s expenses into perspective.

The Italian heir had declared that the 8,000 euros highlighted by Marco Mouly did not even represent the VAT of his own party.

Marco Mouly then escalated by presenting a 2020 Romanée-Conti priced at 36,000 euros and a 2006 Petrus listed at 10,000 euros. The amounts mentioned in these videos correspond to the statements of the parties involved and do not constitute proof of payment.

Over the course of the posts, this competition around the supposed wealth of the two men turned into a series of personal attacks.

Their confrontation on Cyril Hanouna’s show turned into a settling of scores

On Wednesday, October 28, Cyril Hanouna decided to bring Marco Mouly and MC Pao together on Tout beau, tout n9uf, broadcast on W9. The goal was to allow the two men to explain themselves after several weeks of provocations.

But the confrontation quickly degenerated into verbal attacks. MC Pao notably accused Marco Mouly of highlighting his criminal record and lifestyle.

“You are a delinquent who flaunts himself on social media and is starting to give the impression that crime pays”, he said to him.

Marco Mouly replied by multiplying remarks about his opponent’s physique. He also attacked several columnists present on the set, notably Polska and Jean-Luc Lemoine.

About Polska, he said: “Since she gained weight, she has become beautiful.” A remark that sparked immediate reactions, especially since the columnist had recently mentioned a miscarriage.

Jean-Luc Lemoine was also targeted after denouncing the physical attacks of the guest.

Faced with these remarks, Cyril Hanouna eventually intervened to remind Marco Mouly to behave: “I’m not happy. No physical attacks. We’re not about that, Marco.”

“MC Cochon”: physical attacks resume after their appearance on W9

Despite this televised reprimand, Marco Mouly continues his attacks against MC Pao. With the nickname “MC Cochon”, he precisely resumes the physical mockery that caused controversy during their confrontation.

The UFC fight parody marks a new stage in their public provocations. After the competition around wine bottles and exchanges about their respective fortunes, Marco Mouly now uses combat sports codes to stage his opposition to the Italian businessman.

MC Pao, who had strongly criticized his opponent’s legal history during their appearance on W9, had himself been particularly aggressive during their confrontation.

Marco Mouly, convicted in the carbon tax fraud case, continues on his side to multiply appearances and videos on social media.

The new video dedicated to “MC Cochon” shows that their public confrontation continues, more than two weeks after their televised face-to-face.