This is news Delphine Wespiser had been waiting for over two years. This Friday, the former Miss France 2012 announced on Instagram that her partner Roger Erhart is officially in remission from his throat cancer, after 27 months of fighting the disease. Very moved, the presenter shared several photos and videos, including footage of Roger leaving the hospital amid applause from the medical staff.

“Roger is in remission!”: Delphine Wespiser’s moving announcement

On her Instagram account, Delphine Wespiser posted a particularly emotional message, accompanied by several images retracing her partner’s battle against cancer.

“We have something to announce to you: A MIRACLE OF LOVE”, she wrote before thanking those who supported the couple during these past two years.

“Thank you all for your prayers, your words, and your thoughts. I know you wanted to know, you always ask me how he is doing, now we can tell you and it’s official: HE IS HEALING. And miracles exist!”

In a video also posted on Instagram, the former beauty queen recounted the moment when the doctors communicated the latest medical exam results to them.

“Three days ago, we received the scan results. And today, Roger is in remission.”

The young woman spoke these words with deep emotion, after more than two years marked by treatments, hospitalizations, and uncertainty about the disease’s progression.

Roger applauded by caregivers after 27 months fighting cancer

Roger Erhart suffers from throat cancer linked to human papillomavirus. His illness required heavy treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

To announce his remission, Delphine Wespiser revealed footage shot at the Strasbourg Europe Cancer Institute, where Roger was treated. In the video, he walks down a corridor of the facility amid applause from medical staff gathered to celebrate this milestone.

Roger appears very moved before ringing the hospital bell, traditionally used to mark the end of a treatment journey. Delphine Wespiser then rushes into his arms to kiss him.

The couple also wished to thank the teams at the Strasbourg facility who supported them during these 27 months. This remission represents an essential medical advance, although it remains distinct from a definitive cure and requires continued medical monitoring.

Months of anxiety worsened by false announcements of Roger’s death

These past months have been particularly trying for Delphine Wespiser. In September, the former Miss France was forced to publicly deny false information announcing Roger’s death.

Social media posts had circulated fake obituaries and funeral images, causing great concern among the couple’s close ones.

Delphine Wespiser then denounced a particularly painful situation: “Learning that people announced the death of my beloved while he is alive, by my side, is a violence I still struggle to understand.”

Deeply affected, she explained suffering from anxiety attacks and nightmares. She also distanced herself from the show Tout beau, tout neuf by Cyril Hanouna to stay close to her partner.

“I take care of my darling. We take care of each other”, she confided in early October, acknowledging that she could no longer leave Roger without feeling intense anxiety.

Former Miss Frances congratulate the couple

The announcement of Roger’s remission sparked many reactions on Instagram. Several former Miss Frances immediately sent their congratulations to the couple.

Camille Cerf, Miss France 2015, wrote “Bravo Roger”, while Rachel Legrain-Trapani, Miss France 2007, reacted: “So happy for you”. Alexandra Rosenfeld, Miss France 2006, also expressed her joy: “I am so happy for you.”

Sylvie Tellier, Géraldine Maillet, and Marlène Schiappa also sent messages of support to Delphine Wespiser and her partner.

After going through this ordeal together, the couple is currently enjoying a stay in Mexico, where Delphine Wespiser is notably working on a new season of L’Île de la tentation.

In her message, the presenter also sent a thought to all those facing illness, concluding with these words: “Miracles happen without warning, so hope and love.”