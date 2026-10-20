“I Lost Everything”: Christina Applegate Learns After 5 Years She Was Misdiagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis

A shock for Christina Applegate. The 54-year-old American actress, globally known for her role as Kelly Bundy in the series Married… with Children, revealed this Tuesday that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. For 5 years, the actress lived with the conviction that she was suffering from this neurological disease, to the point of ending her career in front of the cameras. Today, her doctors have informed her that she does not have it, although her health condition remains extremely concerning.

The revelation was made on her podcast MeSsy, which she hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, actress from the series The Sopranos, who herself has multiple sclerosis. In tears, Christina Applegate recounted how this announcement shattered her certainties and revived the suffering accumulated over several years.

« Congratulations, you do not have multiple sclerosis »

Christina Applegate described the moment when her doctor told her that the diagnosis made in 2021 was incorrect. News that her close ones welcomed with relief, but which caused a radically different reaction in her.

« She came into my room and said: ‘Congratulations, you do not have multiple sclerosis.’ I was not happy at all. Everyone else was so happy. », she explained.

The actress specified that this discovery did not change her physical condition at all. She still suffers from severe mobility issues, pain, and exhaustion that prevent her from leading a normal life.

« It’s not because you’re told you were misdiagnosed that suddenly you get better. I am not better. On the contrary, my condition has worsened. », she confided.

« I lost everything. I lost my job »

Christina Applegate’s testimony is particularly painful when she talks about the consequences of the last 5 years. The disease she thought she had disrupted her career, family life, and daily routine.

« I went through a severe depression because of this. But I lost everything. I lost my job. », she declared before breaking down in tears.

The actress explained that her health problems had literally stopped her life. She had continued filming the series Dead to Me despite her physical difficulties but gradually gave up acting in front of cameras.

In 2023, she announced that she no longer thought she could resume an acting career under usual conditions. Her public appearances had become rare, each showing her difficulties walking and standing.

Still in a wheelchair, she now does not know what she is suffering from

The discovery of this medical error brought no improvement to Christina Applegate. The actress continues to show disabling symptoms and must regularly use a wheelchair to move around.

« I still have to use a wheelchair when I go to the doctor. I can’t walk from my car to the consultation room. Nothing magical happened when she told me I didn’t have multiple sclerosis. », she recounted.

The actress now finds herself without a precise diagnosis to explain her disorders. New medical investigations should help determine the origin of her symptoms, present for several years.

Christina Applegate also explained that her doctors began to question her diagnosis after stopping an infusion treatment. The evolution of certain immune cells, notably B lymphocytes, did not correspond to what was expected, which led to a reexamination of her case.

An interrupted career and 5 years of suffering

Revealed at the end of the 1980s thanks to Married… with Children, Christina Applegate then pursued a significant career in Hollywood. She notably starred in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Bad Moms and the Netflix series Dead to Me, in which she shares the screen with Linda Cardellini.

In August 2021, she publicly announced she had multiple sclerosis. Her testimony sparked a significant wave of support, especially when she spoke about the difficulties encountered during the last shoots of Dead to Me.

The actress gradually became one of the most engaged personalities in raising awareness about this disease. She notably launched the podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler to speak openly about pain, disability, and the psychological consequences of chronic illnesses.

Today, she confesses feeling guilty towards patients who had taken her as a role model. For years, she had publicly shared her experience thinking she was suffering from the same pathology.

Christina Applegate’s journey recalls that of other personalities forced to disrupt their careers due to serious health problems, like Céline Dion, who underwent several years of treatments and rehabilitation to return to the stage despite an incurable disease.

« I’m back to square one »

The misdiagnosis also plunged Christina Applegate into deep uncertainty. Until now, she could attribute her symptoms to an identified disease. Now, she must face the same physical limitations without knowing their true origin.

« I’m back to square one. I don’t know what’s happening to me anymore. », she admitted, explaining she is still in shock.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system. Its diagnosis relies on several medical exams and criteria, as there is no single test that can confirm the disease in all cases. Other neurological or inflammatory conditions can cause similar symptoms.

Some neurological diseases also cause progressive loss of mobility. This is notably the case with Charcot disease, whose first symptoms can indicate progressive paralysis, even though this pathology is distinct from multiple sclerosis.

For Christina Applegate, the priority is now to understand what causes her serious health problems. At 54, after 5 years believing she had multiple sclerosis, the actress faces a new challenge: finally discovering which disease she really has.