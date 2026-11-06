Revelations on RJ Mitte's Death: Breaking Bad Actor Died by Hanging

Nearly a month after the death of RJ Mitte, famous for playing Walter White Jr. in the series Breaking Bad, U.S. authorities have provided new details about the circumstances of his death. The actor, found dead on October 12 at his home in Brownsville, Texas, at the age of 34, died by hanging, according to an official report from Cameron County. His circle had already confirmed the suicide theory, without previously disclosing the exact circumstances of his passing. pagesix.com+1

An official report confirms the circumstances of his death

The investigation document released this Thursday confirms that RJ Mitte died by hanging. His death was officially recorded at 1:32 p.m. local time on Monday, October 12. Law enforcement was alerted around 12:50 p.m. and went to his residence, where they found the actor lifeless.

Authorities requested an autopsy and toxicology analyses. However, the results of these examinations are not included in the released documents. No additional information has been made public regarding the reasons that led the actor to take his own life.

The day after the tragedy, RJ Mitte’s suicide was confirmed by his representative. Sean Reilly stated: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic death of RJ Mitte, a beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.”

Bryan Cranston devastated by the loss of his fictional son

RJ Mitte’s death deeply affected the Breaking Bad cast, notably Bryan Cranston, who played his father in the series. The actor portraying Walter White published a particularly moving tribute, recalling their relationship on set and the bonds they maintained after the show ended.

In this message, Bryan Cranston explained that he had spoken with RJ Mitte a few weeks before his death. The two actors were planning to meet again. Deeply affected by his passing, Cranston concluded his tribute with these words: “I will miss you, my son.”

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, and Dean Norris, who portrayed Hank Schrader, also expressed their sadness following the announcement of their former co-star’s death.

An actor who became famous at 15 and committed to fighting discrimination

Born on August 21, 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi, RJ Mitte rose to fame in 2008 thanks to Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan. At 15 years old at the start of the show, he played Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, the son of Walter White and Skyler White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn.

Like his character, RJ Mitte had cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that can affect movement, posture, and coordination. Diagnosed during childhood, he used orthopedic devices and crutches before gaining more independence.

His role in the five seasons of Breaking Bad, aired between 2008 and 2013, earned him international recognition. After the series ended, he continued his career in television and film, notably in Switched at Birth, The Recall, Triumph, and The Oak Room.

At the same time, RJ Mitte dedicated a significant part of his work to advocating for the rights of people with disabilities. As an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, he campaigned for better representation of disability in the audiovisual industry and more professional opportunities for affected actors.

He also participated in activities of the Mitte Foundation, a family organization involved in several philanthropic initiatives.

RJ Mitte continued working until the last months of his life. His film Talking to Strangers was notably released in 2026. The actor was still set to participate in several film projects in preparation when he died on October 12, at only 34 years old.