Death of RJ Mitte at 34: Actor Who Played Walter White's Son in "Breaking Bad" Dies by Suicide

The television world is in mourning. RJ Mitte, famous for portraying Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, in the cult series Breaking Bad, died Monday at the age of 34. The American actor was found dead at his home in Brownsville, Texas, leaving behind a career marked by his role in one of the most popular series in history and his commitment to people with disabilities.

His representative, Sean Reilly, announced his passing in a statement: « It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic death of RJ Mitte. » The announcement quickly sparked an outpouring of emotion among Breaking Bad fans and actors who had shared the screen with him.

A suicide confirmed by his close circle

Initial announcements regarding RJ Mitte’s death did not specify the circumstances of his passing. A representative of the actor later confirmed that he took his own life. Local authorities continue their investigations, and an autopsy is expected to officially determine the circumstances of death.

Brownsville police were called Monday at 12:50 p.m. local time. Officers discovered the actor lifeless at his home, and his death was officially confirmed around 1:30 p.m. At this stage, no information clarifies the reasons behind his action.

Walter White’s son, a cult character

RJ Mitte rose to worldwide fame in 2008 when he joined the cast of Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan. Only 15 years old at the start of the broadcast, he played Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White, a chemistry teacher portrayed by Bryan Cranston who gradually becomes involved in methamphetamine manufacturing and trafficking.

In the series, Walter Jr., also called Flynn, suffers from cerebral palsy, a condition that notably affects his motor skills and speech. The character holds an essential place in Walter White’s family life, who remains unaware of his criminal activities for a long time. RJ Mitte appears throughout the five seasons aired between 2008 and 2013 and contributes to the show’s international success.

The series, also starring Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn, won 16 Emmy Awards and became a benchmark of American television. Its success far exceeds the small screen, as evidenced by the public’s ongoing fascination with Walter White’s house in Albuquerque, put back on the market several years after the end of Breaking Bad.

Bryan Cranston shaken by the loss of his on-screen son

Bryan Cranston, who played his father in the fiction, paid a particularly personal tribute to RJ Mitte. On Instagram, the actor shared: « I am in deep despair writing these words tonight. » He recalled meeting his young co-star when he was only 14, at the time he was chosen to play Walter White Jr.

The actor also spoke about the progress RJ Mitte made during filming. He remembers a still inexperienced teenager during the pilot shoot in February 2007, who gradually developed his acting skills and gained true professional maturity.

Bryan Cranston revealed that he was still exchanging messages with RJ Mitte a few weeks before his death. The two men planned to meet for lunch, a meeting that never took place. The actor ended his tribute by mentioning the deep affection he had for the one he considered his television son.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, also expressed his sorrow: « RJ, I love you my friend. We will miss you. » Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, Walter Jr.’s uncle, recalled that he always looked out for the young actor during filming.

A real cerebral palsy and a fight for disability rights

RJ Mitte did not just portray a character with cerebral palsy: he himself lived with this condition, diagnosed when he was 3 years old. This neurological disease, linked to brain damage during development, can cause permanent movement, posture, and coordination disorders.

During his childhood, the future actor underwent various therapies aimed at improving his mobility and speech. This personal experience later allowed him to bring great authenticity to his character in Breaking Bad, while contributing to better representation of people with disabilities on television.

RJ Mitte gradually became a recognized advocate for their rights. He notably worked with United Cerebral Palsy, an American organization dedicated to supporting people with cerebral palsy, as well as with Shriners Children’s, a network of hospitals specializing in pediatric care.

He also presided over the Mitte Foundation, a philanthropic organization engaged in various social and cultural initiatives. Through his activities, he sought notably to combat prejudice and promote access for people with disabilities to careers in cinema and television.

A career continuing after « Breaking Bad »

After the end of Breaking Bad in 2013, RJ Mitte continued his career in several film and television productions. He notably appeared in Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, The Recall and The Oak Room. In 2021, he also starred in Triumph, a film in which he plays a high school student with cerebral palsy determined to practice wrestling.

More recently, the actor participated in the films Westhampton and Talking to Strangers. He was still promoting the latter project at the end of September 2026, just days before his passing.

RJ Mitte also remained very attached to the world of Breaking Bad. In his last public appearances, he spoke about his affection for the cast members and his interest in a possible new appearance of Walter White Jr.

The death of RJ Mitte prematurely ends the career of an actor who grew up before the eyes of millions of viewers. Beyond his character Flynn, he leaves the memory of an actor who used his fame to advocate for inclusion and representation of people with disabilities.