French actress Angèle Metzger, known to the general public from the series Chair tendre, has died at the age of 27. Her body was discovered this Saturday morning in Pavillons-sous-Bois, Seine-Saint-Denis, at the foot of a municipal building. The young actress is believed to have fallen from a platform or staircase located above an underground parking lot. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of her death.

Angèle Metzger was found on the morning of Saturday, November 7, at the foot of the building housing the Pavillons-sous-Bois Community Social Action Center. Emergency services, quickly alerted, attempted to resuscitate her without success. The actress, who lived in Aulnay-sous-Bois, was declared dead on site.

Initial findings indicate that she may have fallen from a structure overlooking the entrance to an underground parking lot. Surveillance camera footage reportedly shows the young woman crossing a barrier to access a part of the building normally off-limits to the public, before ascending to this elevated area.

Several personal effects were found at the scene. At this stage, no information has been released to determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional. The Livry-Gargan police station has been assigned to the investigation to reconstruct the actress’s last minutes and establish the precise circumstances of the tragedy.

Known from «Chair tendre», she had won an award at Séries Mania

Angèle Metzger became known in 2022 thanks to her leading role in Chair tendre, a French series directed by Yaël Langmann and Jérémy Mainguy and broadcast on France 5. She played Sasha, an intersex teenager facing questions about her identity and others’ perceptions upon entering a new high school.

Composed of 10 episodes of about 25 minutes each, the fiction notably addressed issues of adolescence, gender identity, and self-acceptance. Angèle Metzger’s performance was recognized at the Séries Mania festival in Lille, where she received the Revelation Award. The series remains available on the france.tv platform.

This award helped the young actress gain recognition in the French audiovisual landscape and access new projects in cinema as well as music.

Cinema, music, and visual arts: a multi-talented artist

Angèle Metzger came from an artistic family. Her father, Stéphane Metzger, is an actor, while her mother, Marie Caldera, is a director. Holding a master’s degree in philosophy and art history, she developed activities as a visual artist and musician alongside her acting career.

In cinema, she participated in several short and feature films, notably Drone Games, a thriller about a group of young drone enthusiasts, as well as Fotogenico, an auteur film.

More recently, she played the lead role in the music video Japan by the Irish rock band Fontaines D.C., released in October. She appeared alongside Charlie Heaton, known notably for his role as Jonathan Byers in the series Stranger Things.

The death of Angèle Metzger, at only 27 years old, ends a career that had developed across television, cinema, music, and artistic creation. Investigators must now establish the reasons for her presence in this part of the municipal building inaccessible to the public and the circumstances of her fall.