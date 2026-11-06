Eric Dane, who passed away on February 19 at the age of 53 and was known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, had shown symptoms several months before doctors diagnosed Charcot’s disease. His wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, spoke about the first signs she noticed in him. She specifically mentioned unusual headaches that appeared before the muscular issues that led the actor to seek medical advice.

“He had never had headaches”: the first change that alerted his wife

Guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rebecca Gayheart recalled the first changes observed in her husband, long before he gradually lost the use of his right hand.

“He had never had headaches during all the years we were married or together”, she explained. Yet, a few months before the onset of his muscular troubles, Eric Dane had started regularly complaining of headaches.

“I would say to him: Eric, you never have headaches. You never took Advil. What are you talking about with this headache?”, she recalled.

At the time, the actor simply thought he had slept poorly or was suffering from a stiff neck. However, the pains persisted, without the couple imagining that a serious neurological disease could be the cause.

“It continued. It was part of it. So there were certainly signs, but nothing significant enough for us to stop and really pay attention”, regretted Rebecca Gayheart.

Headaches are not, however, among the characteristic symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the medical name for Charcot’s disease. Their appearance before motor troubles therefore does not prove they were directly related to this condition.

Difficulty holding chopsticks during a dinner with his daughters

In his posthumous memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, published this Tuesday, Eric Dane recounts the first motor trouble that truly worried him.

While eating sushi with his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, the actor suddenly experienced difficulty using his chopsticks with his right hand.

“Suddenly, I can no longer use chopsticks with my right hand. My hand tingles, then my fingers become numb”, he writes in his autobiography.

At first, he attributed these sensations to excessive use of his mobile phone. But three weeks later, the troubles had worsened to the point that he could no longer properly grasp his chopsticks.

This progressive loss of strength led the actor to consult several specialists. Tests multiplied without a definitive diagnosis being immediately possible.

A first incorrect diagnosis and nine months of uncertainty

Eric Dane’s medical journey was particularly difficult. After several consultations and neurological exams, doctors initially diagnosed multifocal motor neuropathy, a rare autoimmune disease causing muscle weakness.

Specialists then explained to him that treatments existed and could be effective. But the actor’s condition did not improve despite the care.

The lack of response to treatment led doctors to consider another disease. New tests were performed, including a lumbar puncture and brain imaging exams.

Nine months after the onset of the first motor troubles, the diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was finally confirmed, in 2024.

In April 2025, Eric Dane publicly spoke for the first time about his battle with Charcot’s disease. He then expressed his desire to continue working despite the diagnosis.

Over the months, his physical condition deteriorated significantly. The actor gradually lost the use of his legs and experienced difficulties speaking.

Rebecca Gayheart stayed by his side until his last days

Married in 2004, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart went through a long period of separation. The actress filed for divorce in 2018, before withdrawing her request in March 2025, shortly before the public announcement of the disease.

Although they did not resume their romantic relationship, the two actors maintained close family ties for their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Rebecca Gayheart accompanied her husband during his illness, helping organize his care and remaining present with him until the end.

During his last days in the hospital, Eric Dane was able to communicate with his loved ones and make certain decisions about how he wanted to live his final moments. His wife and their daughters decorated his room with electric candles and played his favorite music.

The actor passed away on February 19, 2026, at only 53 years old, less than a year after publicly revealing his illness.

Charcot’s disease, an incurable neurological condition

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease that progressively destroys motor neurons, which control voluntary muscles.

Early symptoms may include muscle weakness in a hand, arm, or leg, difficulty performing certain movements, cramps, or speech disorders. The disease then leads to progressive paralysis, which can affect the muscles necessary for breathing.

Currently, there is no treatment to cure ALS, although some care can slow its progression or improve patients’ quality of life.

In the final months of his life, Eric Dane chose to publicly share his battle against the disease and support research. He notably expressed his wish to live long enough to see his two daughters grow up.

Before his passing, Eric Dane announced he was preparing his memoirs, in which he wished to tell the story of his fight against the disease.

Published posthumously on November 3, his book My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments recounts his journey from the first troubles with his right hand to the diagnosis announcement, as well as the disease’s impact on his family life.