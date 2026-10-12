P. Diddy rushed to hospital after head injury in prison

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was evacuated by ambulance from the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey after suffering a head injury. The 56-year-old American rapper and producer was taken to the hospital during the night from Friday, October 9 to Saturday, October 10. The incident, revealed on Monday, October 12, occurred while the artist is serving a 50-month prison sentence. The exact circumstances of his injury remain unknown at this time.

An ambulance leaves the prison around 1 a.m.

The ambulance transporting P. Diddy left the correctional facility around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The rapper was taken to an external hospital to receive treatment for his head injury. The name of the hospital has not been disclosed.

The former hip-hop mogul’s health condition reportedly did not pose an immediate threat to his life. After receiving necessary care, P. Diddy was returned to Fort Dix before sunrise, just a few hours after his evacuation. Upon his return, he was conscious, able to speak, and communicate normally.

How did P. Diddy injure his head?

This remains the main unknown. No explanation has been provided regarding the circumstances under which Sean Combs was injured. There is currently no evidence to confirm whether he was the victim of an assault, an accidental fall, or another incident occurring in his cell.

His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, responded to the information about his hospitalization: “We are aware of the information concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we thank everyone who has reached out to us.”

No further details have been provided about his health since his return to custody. The prison has not publicly detailed the circumstances of the incident.

Another incident following a fight and several disciplinary sanctions

This hospitalization comes after several episodes that disrupted the American producer’s detention. Last July, P. Diddy had already been placed in isolation following a fight with another inmate. The altercation resulted in a disciplinary measure within the facility.

More recently, the rapper found himself at the center of a new controversy regarding his detention conditions. Revelations reported that he allegedly received privileged treatment behind bars, including specially prepared meals, massages, alcohol, and the use of clandestine phones.

These reports led to his placement in a special isolation unit following revelations about his “5-star prison”. He was again placed in isolation after returning from the hospital on Saturday.

A prison release now scheduled for March 2, 2028

Sean Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence, handed down in October 2025 by the U.S. federal court. At the conclusion of his trial in New York, he was found guilty of 2 counts related to transporting persons for prostitution purposes. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy for extortion purposes.

Incarcerated since his arrest in September 2024, he was transferred to the Fort Dix federal prison after his conviction. This New Jersey facility houses inmates under a low-security regime.

His expected release date, initially set for January 21, 2028, was recently postponed to March 2, 2028, following revelations about possible violations of prison regulations. The U.S. federal administration has not publicly detailed the precise reasons for this delay.

For now, P. Diddy has returned to his prison after hospitalization. The circumstances of his injury and any possible medical follow-up remain unknown.