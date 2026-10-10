Isabelle Balkany hospitalized after a severe fall in a Leclerc supermarket: "Security agents stopped my head hemorrhage"

Isabelle Balkany, 79, was hospitalized after a severe fall in a Leclerc supermarket in Vernon, Eure. The former first deputy mayor of Levallois-Perret recounted her accident on Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of her injured face. Victim of significant bleeding on the head and also suffering from rib pain, Patrick Balkany’s wife wanted to thank the store’s security agents who assisted her.

A display hit at the checkout, then a heavy fall to the floor

The accident occurred while Isabelle Balkany was shopping in a Leclerc supermarket in Vernon. While unloading her cart onto the checkout conveyor belt, the former elected official hit a display before losing her balance and falling violently flat on her stomach.

On Instagram, she described the circumstances of her fall with her usual humor: « While emptying my cart at the Leclerc checkout, I ‘missed’ a display… And hop, a flat stomach dive and confirmation of the floor covering’s solidity… »

The impact caused a forehead injury accompanied by significant bleeding. In the photo she shared with her followers, Isabelle Balkany appears with a large bump on the upper part of her face, an open wound, and blood traces. The accident led to an emergency room visit and hospitalization.

« Thank you from the bottom of my heart »: Isabelle Balkany praises Leclerc’s security agents

After her fall, Isabelle Balkany was quickly assisted by the supermarket’s security agents. They managed to control the bleeding from her head injury before medical care continued.

The former elected official wanted to send them a message of gratitude: « Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the efficient store security services who stopped my head hemorrhage… »

Beyond her forehead injury, Isabelle Balkany also reported significant rib pain. However, she did not provide a detailed medical diagnosis regarding these pains, nor specify the expected duration of her hospitalization.

« No, alas, I did not go to a protest »: humor despite the injuries

Despite her bruised face and the pain caused by her fall, Isabelle Balkany chose self-mockery to recount her accident. Referring to the protests that recently shook several French cities, she joked: « No, alas, I did not go to a protest… »

She also mentioned the physical consequences of her fall with another phrase: « As for my ribs, they are really complaining… » Before concluding her message with a self-instruction: « To bed, Granny! »

Her post quickly generated many reactions on Instagram. More than a hundred comments were posted, including messages of support and wishes for a speedy recovery addressed to the former elected official.

At 79, Isabelle Balkany remains very active on social media

Born on September 20, 1947, Isabelle Balkany celebrated her 79th birthday a few weeks ago. She celebrated her birthday at the family estate in Giverny, surrounded by Patrick Balkany and several close ones.

Long the first deputy to her husband at the Levallois-Perret town hall, she withdrew from political life after the couple’s various judicial convictions. Patrick and Isabelle Balkany were notably convicted in cases of tax fraud and laundering of tax fraud, involving hidden assets from the tax authorities estimated at about 13 million euros.

In May 2024, Patrick and Isabelle Balkany permanently lost usufruct of their Giverny residence following a decision by the Court of Cassation.

More recently, Patrick Balkany was again sentenced to prison in two cases of embezzlement of public funds in May 2026. His defense announced an appeal.

Despite her withdrawal from political life, Isabelle Balkany continues to regularly post photos and messages on social media, where she shares moments of her daily life. This time, it was a domestic accident in the broad sense, occurring during a simple shopping trip, that led her to the hospital. As of Saturday, no further details had been publicly communicated about the duration of her hospitalization or possible medical follow-up from her fall.