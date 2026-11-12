"I felt like I wasn't going to wake up" Fabienne Carat hospitalized in intensive care, her lung completely collapsed

A big scare for Fabienne Carat. The 47-year-old actress, famous for playing Samia Nassri in Plus belle la vie, was urgently hospitalized on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday after experiencing severe breathing difficulties. Doctors diagnosed her with a significant pneumothorax, causing the collapse of one of her lungs. Placed in intensive care, the actress shared her hospitalization on Instagram and revealed she feared she might never wake up.

« I couldn’t breathe anymore »: a night of anxiety in the emergency room

It all started with pain between the ribs and in the back, accompanied by increasingly worrying breathing discomfort. Fabienne Carat finally decided to go to the emergency room, not imagining the severity of her condition.

« I went to the emergency room somewhat by chance because I couldn’t really breathe. I felt like I wasn’t going to wake up », she confided to her followers. In a first video recorded from her hospital bed, the actress still appeared smiling, with an IV in her arm. She did not yet know what the tests would reveal.

The diagnosis came during the night: a pneumothorax, characterized by an accumulation of air between the lung and the chest wall. In her case, the detachment was particularly severe.

« I have a pneumothorax with the lung completely collapsed. It’s very small because the air took up a lot of space », the actress explained, specifying that this compression was responsible for her breathing difficulties and pain.

An emergency chest drain inserted to allow the lung to re-expand

Given the severity of the pneumothorax, doctors inserted a chest drain to evacuate the air accumulated around the lung. A suction system was then used to promote its re-expansion.

A pneumothorax can cause partial or complete lung collapse. When the amount of air is significant, medical intervention is necessary to restore its function. The exact cause of Fabienne Carat’s pneumothorax has not been specified.

After a follow-up X-ray, the actress announced initial improvement. « The air was well suctioned. That’s positive », she said happily. Her IV was also removed, but the drain must remain in place for several days.

« Two, three days, a week in the hospital »: a longer hospitalization than expected

Despite these encouraging first news, Fabienne Carat cannot yet leave the facility. Doctors told her she would have to stay in intensive care for several days, a prospect she absolutely did not expect.

« You always think everything is fine, but when they tell you: ‘Oh no, you’re going to stay several days. Between two, three days, a week in intensive care at the hospital…’ It feels a bit strange », she admitted.

The actress now hopes that her lung will regain enough volume quickly to allow removal of the drain. However, her discharge date remains uncertain and will depend on the progress observed in upcoming tests.

Fabienne Carat urges her followers not to neglect breathing difficulties

Marked by this unexpected hospitalization, the actress wanted to raise awareness among her followers about symptoms that should prompt quick consultation.

« If you have trouble breathing, don’t hesitate to get an X-ray, an ultrasound, and all that, because it’s true that we tend to push ourselves and think everything is fine », she advised.

Known to the general public for her role as Samia Nassri in Plus belle la vie, which she played for over fifteen years, Fabienne Carat also appeared in Section de recherches. Mother of a little girl named Céleste, she chose to share the different stages of her care with her followers.

According to the latest news shared by the actress, the suction had improved the condition of her lung, but her intensive care hospitalization was to continue.