Muriel Robin gave a moving testimony on France Inter. Invited this Monday to Le Grand portrait de Sonia Devillers, the 71-year-old actress spoke about the rape she says she suffered at the age of 10 in Saint-Étienne, involving three boys. For nearly sixty years, she had only retained fragmented memories of this assault. It was only in 2025, during a television show, that she fully realized what had happened to her. The comedian today draws a link between this trauma and the thirty years during which she suffered from alcohol addiction.

« I realized last year that I had been raped »

Facing Sonia Devillers, Muriel Robin recounted how she had lived for several decades without being able to precisely identify the violence she suffered during her childhood. « I realized last year that I had been raped. I was in denial », she explained, before emphasizing the time elapsed since the events: « For me, it’s sixty years later. Sixty years. »

The actress nevertheless remembers some very specific details. She was 10 years old and was in Saint-Étienne, her hometown. For decades, she had kept in memory the faces of three boys, without being able to reconstruct the entirety of the assault.

« I was 10 years old. I had the image of three boys. I only had the faces, three boys », she confided. She also claims to be able to precisely identify the location of the events: « I could go back tomorrow to Saint-Étienne, I know exactly where it happened. »

The memory of the rape came back to her during a television show

Muriel Robin explained that her awareness occurred in 2025, while she was participating in a show with Marina Carrère d’Encausse. During their conversation, the images she had kept since childhood suddenly came together, allowing her to understand what she had endured.

« We talk and suddenly, the image becomes complete, live with her. That’s it, poof, bam! », the actress recounted.

This revelation had already been publicly mentioned in May 2025, during an appearance on BFMTV. At the time, Muriel Robin explained that she had just become aware of this trauma a few weeks earlier. She also mentioned other sexual violences suffered during her childhood, including an assault in an elevator and inappropriate touching by a priest.

As we reported in an article dedicated to her childhood wounds and her fight against alcoholism⁠, the actress had then decided to speak publicly about these violences to encourage other victims to break the silence.

« At 13, I started going into bars »: thirty years of alcoholism

During her interview on France Inter, Muriel Robin also spoke about her alcohol addiction, which lasted about thirty years. She now considers that the violences suffered during her childhood help to better understand her early relationship with drinking.

The actress recounts that at 13, she was already frequenting bars and ordering wine, while other teenagers asked for non-alcoholic drinks. She describes alcohol as a way to lessen a suffering whose origin she did not yet understand.

« Alcohol dulls, it prevents feeling exactly », she explained. She considers that this addiction long constituted a way to escape her emotions and postpone confronting her traumas.

Muriel Robin had already revealed having consumed up to nearly a liter of champagne per day during her years of alcoholism. Her partner, actress Anne Le Nen, accompanied her in her journey to overcome this addiction.

« I am healed from many things »: Muriel Robin prepares her return to the stage

Today, Muriel Robin claims to have accomplished significant personal work to overcome her traumas and addiction. « I am healed from many things, so that’s it, I am out of it », she declared on France Inter.

At 71, the actress is also preparing her solo return to the stage after thirteen years of absence. Her new show, Infiniment Robin, will be presented at Théâtre Marigny in Paris from January 6 to February 14, 2027, before a tour throughout France, notably in the Zénith venues in 2028.

The comedian had already mentioned her rape in May 2025. Her interview this Monday on France Inter provides new details about the three boys she remembers, the location of the assault in Saint-Étienne, and the moment when she became aware, nearly sixty years after the events, of the violences she claims to have suffered.