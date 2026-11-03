Tony Parker: Erin Barry, accused of causing his divorce from Eva Longoria, found dead at 54

Erin Marie Benavides, formerly known as Erin Barry, was found dead at her home in Port Aransas, Texas, at the age of 54. This former American prosecutor was at the center of the infidelity scandal that precipitated the separation of Tony Parker and Eva Longoria in 2010. Her body was discovered on October 14, following a concerning report. Initial investigation elements favor the theory of suicide by firearm.

An alarming message sent before her death

On October 14, around 7:08 PM, Texas authorities received a call reporting that a woman had threatened to end her life. Erin Benavides reportedly sent a particularly worrying message to a friend of her husband, triggering the emergency response.

Police went to her home in Port Aransas, a coastal city located on the Gulf of Mexico. Arriving around 7:34 PM, they had to force entry into the house. Inside, they discovered the lifeless body of the former magistrate, who had an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators also found three firearms and several rounds of ammunition in the residence. Police indicated that no evidence suggested third-party involvement. The investigation remains open, while the Nueces County medical examiner’s office must officially determine the exact circumstances of the death.

In 2010, a scandal that shattered two marriages

Erin Barry’s name made international headlines in November 2010, at the time of the breakup between Tony Parker and Eva Longoria. Married since July 2007, the French basketball player and the actress from Desperate Housewives were then one of the most publicized couples in sports and cinema.

At that time, Erin Barry was married to Brent Barry, former teammate of Tony Parker on the San Antonio Spurs. The two couples socialized and maintained friendly relations. Brent Barry and his wife notably attended Parker and Longoria’s wedding in France.

The affair broke out after Eva Longoria allegedly discovered hundreds of messages exchanged between her husband and Erin Barry. The American press then mentioned an extramarital relationship, sometimes described as an emotional affair without established physical involvement.

Erin Barry categorically denied these accusations. In a public statement, she asserted: “I did not have an affair with Tony Parker, nor did I court him.” Tony Parker also denied the existence of a physical relationship.

Both marriages nevertheless ended. Eva Longoria filed for divorce in November 2010, after three years of marriage. The separation was officially finalized in January 2011. Erin Barry and Brent Barry also divorced in 2010.

Having become a prosecutor, she dedicated her career to child protection

After this affair, Erin Barry left the spotlight to pursue a legal career. Graduated in law in 2013, she held various positions within the Texas justice system, notably in Bexar, Comal, and Uvalde counties.

From 2020 to 2022, she led the Youth Center of Texas, an organization helping young victims of sexual exploitation. She was also involved with children placed in foster care before working on cases related to gangs, borders, and human trafficking.

Between January 2023 and August 2026, she held a position as assistant prosecutor in Texas. She left her position two months before her death and was seeking new employment.

Her former superior, prosecutor Christina Mitchell, paid tribute to her by mentioning her warm personality and dedication to her two sons: “She brought joy, laughter, and good cheer to the office. Her loud laugh, which echoed throughout the office, will be greatly missed.”

She also recalled that Erin Benavides regularly spoke about her children and their achievements with immense pride.

Tony Parker and Eva Longoria had restored friendly relations

Since their divorce, Tony Parker and Eva Longoria had gradually regained peaceful relations. The former San Antonio Spurs point guard notably acknowledged, in an interview with Guillaume Pley, that their youth and communication difficulties contributed to their separation.

“We were young and didn’t take the time to talk. I think we both had a bit of ego and never really discussed the situation”, he explained.

The four-time NBA champion also stated he retains deep affection for his former wife, assuring she will always be part of his life. The two former spouses have since had opportunities to reunite and share moments with their respective families.

For her part, Erin Barry rebuilt her life after her divorce from Brent Barry. She resumed her maiden name before marrying Pablo Paul Benavides.

At the time of her death, she was 54 years old and mother of two boys. Texas authorities continue their investigations to definitively establish the circumstances of her death.