Hugues Aufray, 97, Victim of a Burglary Attempt in Yvelines

Hugues Aufray was the victim of a burglary attempt at his home in Marly-le-Roi, in Yvelines. At 97 years old, the performer of Santiano, who continues to perform on stage, saw his residence targeted by individuals who tried to break in. The case concerns the house where the singer has lived for several years with his wife Murielle.

There reportedly was no violence against Hugues Aufray, and the burglary was not completed. The precise circumstances of the attempt, the number of individuals involved, and the possible presence of the singer at his home at the time have not been publicly detailed.

The targeted house in Marly-le-Roi

Hugues Aufray resides in Marly-le-Roi in a home full of history. He does not own this property: he benefits from a lifetime lease of this former house linked to the sculptor Aristide Maillol. The artist undertook significant renovations there and recently spoke about the work done on this residence.

This summer, it was from Marly-le-Roi that he reacted angrily to false reports announcing his death. Hugues Aufray himself denied these rumors⁠, assuring he is in excellent health and explaining: “I am in perfect health, I am currently doing renovations at my home in Marly-le-Roi.”

The home now constitutes one of his main living places. The singer-songwriter lives there with Murielle Mégevand, whom he married in September 2023.

At 97, Hugues Aufray continues to perform on stage

This burglary attempt affects an artist who, despite his age, maintains a particularly active career. Born on August 18, 1929, Hugues Aufray celebrated his 97th birthday this summer and has not retired.

A few weeks ago, the singer shared his very particular view on his longevity⁠. Facing Marc-Olivier Fogiel, he declared: “I have never been fashionable, that’s why I am still alive.” Despite nearly 70 years of career, he also surprised by calling his own path a “failure”, his initial dream having been to become a painter and sculptor.

Hugues Aufray expected on stage starting Saturday

The incident does not currently seem to affect his professional schedule. Hugues Aufray is to continue his Escapada! tour and is expected Saturday, October 10 at Liberté in Rennes, then the next day in Saint-Brieuc. Other concerts are scheduled in Bressuire on October 23 and in Le Havre on November 1.

The burglary attempt in Marly-le-Roi also reminds that the homes of public figures remain regularly targeted. This summer, two masked individuals notably tried to enter the property of Lamine Yamal⁠, before being caught by the security agents of the residence.

For Hugues Aufray, no injuries or confrontation with the perpetrators have been reported at this stage. At 97, the singer should, barring changes, be back with his audience in three days.