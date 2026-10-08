Margaret Hamilton, pioneering computer scientist who helped send man to the Moon, dies at 90

Margaret Hamilton, one of the great figures of American computing, passed away on September 30 at the age of 90. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced her death on Wednesday, October 7. Leading the teams responsible for the Apollo program’s onboard software, she took part in a decisive scientific adventure: enabling astronauts to reach the Moon and return to Earth. Her work also helped establish software engineering as a distinct discipline.

Born in 1936 in Indiana and trained in mathematics, she began programming at MIT on weather forecasting projects before joining an air defense project. In 1965, she joined the laboratory responsible for the Apollo program’s software. Reliability became the guiding principle of her research: anticipating errors and enabling computers to continue essential functions despite incidents.

A legacy beyond space exploration

This approach played a decisive role during the Apollo 11 moon landing in July 1969. When the onboard computer signaled an overload, the software developed by Margaret Hamilton’s teams prioritized essential tasks and discarded secondary operations. Ground control authorized the continuation of the descent. This episode illustrates the importance of computing capable of managing unforeseen events under conditions where failure could jeopardize an entire mission.

After Apollo, Margaret Hamilton continued her work by founding companies specializing in software. Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. Her photograph beside a stack of computer listings almost as tall as she is became emblematic of women’s place in science. She leaves a legacy based on error prevention and the design of reliable systems.