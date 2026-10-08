SCIENCE & TECH Space Tragedies and accidents

Margaret Hamilton, pioneering computer scientist who helped send man to the Moon, dies at 90

By

2-minute read

Margaret Hamilton, a computer pioneer who helped put man on the moon, has died at the age of 90.
Margaret Hamilton, a computer pioneer who helped put man on the moon, has died at the age of 90.

Margaret Hamilton, one of the great figures of American computing, passed away on September 30 at the age of 90. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced her death on Wednesday, October 7. Leading the teams responsible for the Apollo program’s onboard software, she took part in a decisive scientific adventure: enabling astronauts to reach the Moon and return to Earth. Her work also helped establish software engineering as a distinct discipline.

Born in 1936 in Indiana and trained in mathematics, she began programming at MIT on weather forecasting projects before joining an air defense project. In 1965, she joined the laboratory responsible for the Apollo program’s software. Reliability became the guiding principle of her research: anticipating errors and enabling computers to continue essential functions despite incidents.

A legacy beyond space exploration

This approach played a decisive role during the Apollo 11 moon landing in July 1969. When the onboard computer signaled an overload, the software developed by Margaret Hamilton’s teams prioritized essential tasks and discarded secondary operations. Ground control authorized the continuation of the descent. This episode illustrates the importance of computing capable of managing unforeseen events under conditions where failure could jeopardize an entire mission.

After Apollo, Margaret Hamilton continued her work by founding companies specializing in software. Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. Her photograph beside a stack of computer listings almost as tall as she is became emblematic of women’s place in science. She leaves a legacy based on error prevention and the design of reliable systems.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story