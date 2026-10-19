“We are inconsolable”: Cindy Crawford breaks silence after her Presley Gerber's death at 27

Nearly a month after the death of her son Presley Gerber, found dead on September 20 at a rehabilitation center in California, Cindy Crawford spoke out for the first time. On Sunday, October 18, the famous 60-year-old American supermodel posted a moving tribute on Instagram, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the young man. The message, also signed by her husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia, expresses the family’s immense grief.

“We are inconsolable at having lost our beloved son and brother”

In this post, Cindy Crawford wrote on behalf of her entire family: “We are inconsolable at having lost our beloved son and brother.” She then expressed her gratitude for the 27 years spent with Presley, whom she describes as a gentle and beautiful soul, loved in life and who will continue to be loved.

The family also praised the young model’s personality and his way of facing his struggles. “We are so proud of how he showed himself to the world, with kindness and vulnerability”, reads the tribute, accompanied by a portrait taken by photographer Sebastián Faena.

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Kaia Gerber also thanked their loved ones and strangers who sent messages of support since the tragedy. Their post ends with these words: “Until we meet again, our sweet boy. We will love you forever. Mom, Dad, and Kaia.”

Kaia Gerber writes a heartbreaking letter to her brother

On her side, Kaia Gerber, 25, published a long personal message on Sunday in memory of her older brother. The model and actress shared childhood photos as well as a video showing them dancing together when they were little.

In this letter addressed directly to Presley, she confides: “I was born loving you. I will die loving you.” She describes her brother as her best friend and protector, explaining that being his sister has always been one of the greatest joys of her life.

Kaia Gerber also speaks about the difficulty of learning to live without him. “I am learning to love you without being able to see you. To tell you something without picking up my phone to call you”, she writes, before admitting she still doesn’t know how to face this absence.

The young woman had already spoken about her brother’s addiction problems in an interview published in August. She explained how much these difficulties had affected their family for several years, while expressing pride in seeing Presley speak publicly about his mental health issues.

A death in a rehabilitation center, investigation still ongoing

As a reminder, the young man died on September 20, 2026, at the age of 27, while at the Resolutions Living facility in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.

Emergency services were called in the morning for cardiac arrest, while a possible drug overdose was mentioned in emergency communications. The Santa Monica police opened an investigation on suspicion of overdose and indicated they have no evidence suggesting a criminal act.

An autopsy was performed, but the Los Angeles County medical authorities have not yet released their final conclusions. Further examinations are needed to determine the exact cause of death. The overdose hypothesis remains under investigation by authorities, without being officially confirmed as the cause of death.

Presley Gerber had publicly shared his battle with addictions

Born on July 2, 1999, Presley Gerber began his modeling career as a teenager, following in the footsteps of his mother and sister. He notably worked with Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Moschino, and participated in several advertising campaigns.

In recent years, the young man chose to speak openly about his addictions, depression, and anxiety problems. In 2025, he launched on Instagram a series of videos dedicated to mental health, titled Mental Health Mondays, in which he shared his experience and encouraged people facing similar difficulties to seek help.

In March 2026, he also spoke about an ibogaine treatment he underwent as part of his fight against drug addiction. He then expressed hope to achieve lasting recovery after several detox attempts.

Since his death, his parents and sister have received numerous messages of support. After initially requesting privacy, Cindy Crawford and her family chose, nearly a month later, to publicly pay tribute to the young man. Their statement on October 18 marks their first joint public appearance since Presley Gerber’s death.