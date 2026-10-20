Death of Sahara Ray at 34: Justin Bieber's Ex Dies from Fentanyl Overdose, 9 Months After Becoming a Mom

Australian model Sahara Ray died at the age of 34 in Los Angeles, following a suspected fentanyl overdose, a powerful synthetic opioid. Her death was announced on Monday, October 19, 2026, by her family. Known notably for her rumored relationship with Justin Bieber, swimwear designer and social media star, she had just given birth to a baby girl last January. Hospitalized in critical condition, she was placed on life support before her loved ones decided to stop the treatments keeping her alive.

A fentanyl overdose and two days on life support

Sahara Ray suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose on Friday, October 16, in Los Angeles, where she had lived for several years. Emergency services took her to the hospital in extremely serious condition, and she was placed on life support.

After two days of hospitalization, her family decided to end the treatments that were keeping her alive. The young woman died surrounded by her loved ones. While initial reports mention a fentanyl overdose, the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by medical authorities. The exact circumstances of the substance intake also remain unknown.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used medically to treat certain intense pains. Its potency, estimated at about 50 times that of heroin, also makes it a particularly dangerous substance when consumed outside a medical context. It is responsible for numerous fatal overdoses in the United States.

A romance with Justin Bieber that made her famous

Born in Australia, Sahara Ray was the daughter of Tony Ray, a surfer known for his big wave performances. She grew up between Australia, California, and Hawaii before settling in Los Angeles to develop her fashion career.

After studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, she launched into modeling, especially in the swimwear sector. In 2014, she created her own brand, Sahara Ray Swim, which helped her build her social media presence.

However, it was in August 2016 that her name truly made headlines worldwide. The young woman was photographed with Justin Bieber during a vacation in Hawaii. Photos from their trip fueled speculation about a romantic relationship, though neither confirmed their romance officially.

Since then, Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, with whom he started a family. The singer notably celebrated his birthday surrounded by his wife and their child after months of speculation about their relationship.

Sahara Ray was also romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson and American musician Mod Sun. On Instagram, she had nearly one million followers.

Addictions, car accident, and paralysis: several difficult years

Behind her modeling career and social media posts, Sahara Ray faced several personal and medical challenges. In December 2021, she revealed she had entered a specialized center in Malibu for a 30-day treatment program addressing her alcohol and drug addiction issues, as well as her mental health.

In 2024, she was involved in a serious car accident after being hit by a driver she described as intoxicated. She later announced she was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disease in which the immune system attacks peripheral nerves.

The model described the particularly severe impact of this disease on her mobility. In a video posted on TikTok, she explained: “Basically, right now, I am paralyzed from the top of my thighs down to my feet. I absolutely cannot walk.”

She then indicated she had to use a wheelchair and a walker to get around. Despite her difficulties, she continued to share her daily life with her followers and express hope of regaining mobility.

Mom since January, her last message was dedicated to her daughter

Sahara Ray’s death is all the more heartbreaking as the model had just become a mother. In January 2026, she gave birth to a baby girl named Snow, after announcing her pregnancy the previous year.

On Instagram, she shared several moments of her motherhood, including a video where she appeared with her baby, accompanied by the song Everything Hallelujah by Justin Bieber.

Her last post, dated July 19, 2026, was entirely devoted to her daughter. In the caption of several photos of the infant, she wrote: “All my heart, baby Snow.”

The model leaves behind a baby girl only 9 months old. A few years after developing her swimwear brand and building her reputation in the fashion world, she devoted much of her recent posts to her new life as a mother.

Her mother and sister pay a moving tribute

After the announcement of her death, Sahara Ray’s mother, Gretchen Bach, paid tribute to her daughter, describing her as “an incredibly passionate and kind young woman”, deeply attached to her family, her daughter Snow, fashion, and surfing.

The family also confirmed that the model spent her last moments surrounded by loved ones, stating: “She was so loved.”

Her sister Ruby posted a particularly emotional message on Instagram: “If love alone could have kept you here, Sahara, you would have lived a thousand lives. I will spend the rest of mine loving you.”

The passing of Sahara Ray at only 34 has sparked a wave of tributes among her loved ones, friends, and fashion personalities. Ten years after the photos that made her known alongside Justin Bieber, the model leaves behind a fashion career, a significant social media community, and a baby girl born earlier this year.