Lenny Kravitz had to deny false information announcing his death in the crash of a private jet that occurred on Sunday, November 1, in Florida. While all 9 occupants of the aircraft perished in the accident, the name of the American singer circulated on social media among those of the presumed victims. Faced with the scale of the rumor, his entourage spoke out to confirm that he was not on board the plane.

Lenny Kravitz’s entourage firmly denies his death

On Monday, November 2, Carleen Donovan, Lenny Kravitz’s representative, denied claims that the 62-year-old artist had perished in the air disaster. She described this information as “false and inaccurate”, confirming that the singer was not among the nine occupants of the crashed jet.

The rumor quickly gained momentum after the announcement of the disaster, with some internet users claiming that the performer of Are You Gonna Go My Way and Fly Away was on the aircraft. Messages announcing his disappearance were shared, causing concern among many fans.

Lenny Kravitz, who has long maintained close ties with the Bahamas and owns a property there, had been linked to the accident due to the plane’s destination. The Learjet 60 was specifically headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas archipelago.

A pilot’s post at the origin of the confusion

The false information notably originated after a Facebook post by young American pilot Emily Shelton circulated. She indicated that she was to transport Lenny Kravitz between Austin, Texas, and North Eleuthera, Bahamas.

She had written: “Honored to transport the one and only Lenny Kravitz from Austin-Bergstrom to North Eleuthera, Bahamas, tomorrow. Looking forward to welcoming him on board.”

However, this route corresponded to that of the Learjet 60 that crashed on Sunday in Florida. This connection led some internet users to claim that the young woman was piloting the crashed aircraft and that the singer was among its passengers.

Emily Shelton also had to publicly deny these claims. In a message posted on TikTok, she assured that she was not involved in the accident. She stated: “I recently learned that rumors were circulating that I was the pilot of the plane that crashed in Palm Beach. I want to respectfully clarify that it was not me.”

The young pilot also asked internet users to “stop speculating and spreading false information about this tragedy”, while calling for respect for the victims and their families.

Neither Lenny Kravitz nor Emily Shelton were therefore on the crashed Learjet.

9 dead in Learjet 60 crash, explosion filmed

The tragedy occurred on Sunday around 12:50 p.m. local time, in the Greenacres area within Palm Beach County, Florida. The aircraft, a Learjet 60 registered N722BD, had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas, to reach North Eleuthera, Bahamas.

As shown by the first images released after the private jet crash in Florida, a video shared on social media shows a violent explosion near a road. However, the authenticity and exact location of this video have not been formally established.

Shortly before the accident, the crew reported difficulties related to weather conditions, including icing and turbulence. The aircraft then suddenly lost altitude. Radio communications revealed that its descent speed had reached extreme values.

A crew member issued a distress call before announcing: “We are going to crash on the ground.” Moments later, the last recorded words were: “We don’t have time anymore.”

The plane crashed near a road and a residential area, causing a violent explosion. All nine people on board died in the accident. Authorities evacuated about 600 residents from the area while emergency services intervened to secure the zone.

The full crash report and the crew’s last communications also revealed that a young 20-year-old co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha, was among the victims. Her mother confirmed her death. The young woman had obtained her first pilot license at only 17 years old, while still in high school.

An investigation opened to determine the causes of the crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), responsible for investigating air accidents in the United States, has opened an investigation with support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Investigators must notably examine the weather conditions encountered by the aircraft, cockpit communications, and flight data to determine the reasons for its uncontrolled descent.

Manufacturer Bombardier announced it would cooperate with the investigation. Initial air tracking data indicate that the plane reached a vertical descent speed briefly exceeding 32,000 feet per minute, or more than 160 meters per second, before hitting the ground.

While the young co-pilot’s death was confirmed by her family, American authorities had not yet released the official complete list of the nine victims at the time of Lenny Kravitz’s entourage’s denial.