Bryan Cranston is inconsolable. The day after the death of RJ Mitte, found lifeless on Monday at the age of 34, the American actor published a moving tribute to the one who played his son in Breaking Bad. In a lengthy message shared on Instagram, the actor who portrayed Walter White recalled their first meeting, the years spent together on set, and their last exchange of messages, just weeks before the tragedy.

« I am in deep despair « , Bryan Cranston, aged 70, confided, speaking about the one he considered his « adorable son « of television. The actor also expressed his incomprehension following the announcement of his former co-star’s suicide, whose death caused immense emotion among Breaking Bad fans.

« He was the star of a hit series but remained a child »

Bryan Cranston met RJ Mitte in 2007, when he was only 14 years old and had just landed the role of Walter White Jr. in the series created by Vince Gilligan. The young actor, who had cerebral palsy, was to portray the son of Walter and Skyler White, played respectively by Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn.

In his tribute, Bryan Cranston remembers an enthusiastic, determined teenager capable of facing the demands of a particularly intense shoot. He recalls that RJ Mitte generally listened to the advice of his fictional parents, while sometimes taking a mischievous pleasure in ignoring them, like any teenager.

The actor also reflects on the filming of the pilot in February 2007. RJ Mitte then had very little experience, but his co-stars gradually witnessed his transformation into an accomplished actor. Over the five seasons of Breaking Bad, aired between 2008 and 2013, a genuine affection developed between the two actors.

A last exchange of texts and a lunch that would never happen

The most personal part of Bryan Cranston’s message concerns the last weeks of RJ Mitte’s life. The two actors had maintained a relationship well after the end of Breaking Bad and continued to communicate regularly.

Bryan Cranston reveals they had exchanged texts a few weeks before the young man’s passing. They were trying to find a date to have lunch together, not imagining that this meeting would never take place.

The actor now admits he does not know if that lunch could have changed anything about his former partner’s future. He mainly expresses his pain at no longer being able to see him, while recalling how much he loved sharing his daily life during filming and in the years that followed. He concludes this personal tribute with particularly moving words: « I’ll miss you, my son. «

Bryan Cranston devastated by his former partner’s suicide

In his post, Bryan Cranston explicitly mentions RJ Mitte’s suicide, information confirmed by the actor’s representative. He expresses his incomprehension at this loss, all the more painful as he had recently exchanged messages with the young man and a meeting was planned.

No information currently explains the reasons for his action. Bryan Cranston does not claim to know the personal circumstances that led RJ Mitte to take his own life.

Beyond their professional relationship, the actor also recalls RJ Mitte’s commitment to people with disabilities. Affected by cerebral palsy since childhood, the actor had used his fame to advocate for better representation of disability in Hollywood and to support several charitable organizations.

Bryan Cranston emphasizes the opportunities that were still available to his former partner, both in his acting career and in his charitable commitments. He regrets the loss of a man who had succeeded in turning his personal experience into a fight for others.

Aaron Paul and Dean Norris also shaken

Bryan Cranston is not the only member of the Breaking Bad cast to express his grief. Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, also paid tribute to RJ Mitte, with whom he shared several years of filming. « RJ, I love you, my friend. We will miss you « , he said.

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, also spoke after learning the news. The actor explained that he had always looked out for RJ Mitte when he was a teenager on set, although he did not play his father in the fiction. He praised the young actor’s kindness and sent his thoughts to his family.

RJ Mitte’s passing thus affects several generations of actors who had accompanied his beginnings and witnessed his professional evolution. The young man was only 15 when Breaking Bad began airing and had become, over the years, one of the series’ iconic faces.

A final message for those who suffer

Bryan Cranston wanted to end his post with a call to those facing suicidal thoughts. He encourages them to seek help and reminds that there are professionals and support systems available to assist them.

In the United States, the actor notably mentioned 988, the national suicide prevention number. In France, 3114 also provides free, 24/7 listening and support by trained professionals.

Bryan Cranston portrayed RJ Mitte’s father for five seasons in front of the cameras. Thirteen years after the end of Breaking Bad, it is this relationship, extended well beyond the sets, that he chose to recount to pay a final tribute to the one he still called his son.