“I No Longer Know What Life Means”: Lio Heartbreaking, One and a Half Years After Her Son Diego’s Suicide at 21

One and a half years after the tragic death of her son Diego, Lio still struggles to overcome the tragedy. Guest on C à vous on France 5, the 64-year-old singer spoke about the pain that has accompanied her since March 2, 2025, when her 21-year-old son took his own life by self-immolation near Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport. The artist, who is preparing her return to the stage, shared particularly painful confidences about her daily life and the circumstances of her child’s death.

« I no longer know what life means »: Lio’s heartbreaking confessions

On the set of C à vous, Lio was present alongside Lorie, who had just spoken about the loss of her best friend, taken by cancer. The latter’s words deeply touched the singer of Banana Split, who has been facing the loss of her son for more than a year and a half.

« I no longer know what life means. But what I do know is that if life is worth nothing, nothing is worth life. And as long as I wake up in the morning and have Lorie, that I can see, and many other things, I go for the best », Lio confided.

The singer also explained that she sought comfort in spirituality. She recounted trying to address Diego’s guardian angel, determined, according to some beliefs, by the date and time of birth.

« I spent a lot of time scolding Diego’s angel. But I was mistaken about the angel », she said, before explaining that she had bought candles associated with this angel. « They kept going out. But I was mistaken about the angel. I realized it weeks later », she added with a smile.

Diego had self-immolated by fire near Roissy airport

On March 2, 2025, Diego, Lio’s youngest son, was found dead near Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport. Only 21 years old, the young man had doused himself with a flammable liquid before setting himself on fire.

Before his body was found, his family had reported his disappearance and issued calls for witnesses. The circumstances of the tragedy led to the opening of an investigation.

A few days later, Lio publicly reacted for the first time to her son’s disappearance, notably sharing a work by Pierre and Gilles, La Madone au cœur blessé, for which she had posed in 1991.

« He had become psychotic »: Lio reveals her son’s struggles before his death

In an interview published this Sunday in La Tribune Dimanche, Lio also spoke about Diego’s psychological state before his suicide. She explained that her son had gone through several crises and that she had not immediately grasped the severity of his situation.

« He had become psychotic. Apparently because of taking hallucinogenic mushrooms », she declared, without presenting this supposed cause as a medical certainty.

According to the singer, Diego had already experienced two crises. She also reported a phrase her son had said to her before his death: « Mom, you don’t realize, the world is burning. »

Lio expressed her incomprehension regarding the medical care of the young man. « They took him to the emergency room, nothing was suitable… He was an adult, I had no access to anything », she regretted.

The singer still wishes to obtain explanations about the care offered to her son: « I would like to understand how the care could have been so poor. »

An album dedicated to Diego and a return to the stage to keep living

Despite the tragedy, Lio continued working on her album Geoid Party in the Sky, released in November 2025. The title contains a direct tribute to her son: « Geoid » is an anagram of Diego.

The artist notably recorded Amoureuse solo, a song written by Louane that took on a particular meaning after the young man’s disappearance. Diego had also drawn a constellation, reproduced on the album cover.

Last February, Lio had already confided how challenging the recording of this album had been. « It was a delivery. The only difficult delivery I’ve ever had in my life was this one », she explained.

The singer is now preparing her return to the stage in December, with several concerts planned in France. In an interview given in early November, she nevertheless acknowledged that her son’s mourning continues to disrupt her daily life, sometimes making her unable to leave her home.

Mother of six children, Lio refuses to consider that Diego has disappeared from her family. She had declared: « I still have six children », affirming that her son retains his full place alongside his brothers and sisters.