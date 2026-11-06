“It Broke My Life” Guy Carlier Devastated by His Relationships with His Sons, Including Carlito. He Fears Dying Without Reconciling with His Eldest

Guy Carlier shared particularly painful confidences about his relationships with his children. On X, the former television columnist, aged 77, admitted that family conflicts had broken several years of his life. After long suffering from his complicated relationship with Raphaël, better known as Carlito, he revealed that his eldest son, Stéphane, still had not forgiven him for his absences. He also confided his anxiety about dying without having managed to reconnect with him.

« My son resented me for neglecting him, and it broke my life for years »

It all started with a post on the social network X. A user had accused the YouTuber duo McFly and Carlito of benefiting from artificially inflated views and insinuated that Raphaël Carlier’s family connections with certain personalities explained his success. Guy Carlier immediately defended his son before making revelations about his own family life.

« My son resented me for neglecting him, and it broke my life for years », he wrote. A confession that shows the lasting consequences of his difficulties with Carlito, whose suffering he had already publicly mentioned.

But the former columnist also revealed that his relationship with his eldest son, Stéphane, a writer born in 1969, remained painful. « My eldest son has not forgiven me yet », he admitted, explaining that he had also neglected him.

« I see death coming with the anxiety of being angry with him »

The continuation of his message was the most poignant. At 77, Guy Carlier expressed a fear that now haunts him: disappearing before having obtained his eldest son’s forgiveness. « I see death coming with the anxiety of being angry with him at the moment of the final departure », he confided.

This statement shows that family wounds have still not healed. Despite the years passed, Stéphane Carlier would not have forgiven his father for his lack of presence during their family life, at least according to the latter’s statements. Guy Carlier did not specify how long their relationship had been strained, nor whether they still maintained regular contact.

Carlito had shared his suffering facing a father who weighed 250 kilos

The relationship between Guy Carlier and Raphaël, aka Carlito, was also deeply marked by the former columnist’s health problems. For many years, he suffered from severe bulimia that led him to weigh up to 250 kilos. A disease that had disrupted his daily life and family life.

In 2022, Carlito had publicly spoken about the difficulties of his childhood. He explained that he grew up with a father who suffered greatly and whose eating disorders weighed on their relationship. The YouTuber notably confided: « Moreover, I do not hate my father. How could I? He was never violent, never got angry. »

He had also recounted having long accepted money from his father before refusing this form of support. In his eyes, material help could not replace the attention and support he needed during his childhood.

« I didn’t know how to be a father, I was immature »

In May 2024, Guy Carlier had already made painful confessions about his relationship with Carlito during his appearance on the show Chez Jordan on C8. Confronted with his son’s statements, he acknowledged his responsibilities and his inability at the time to measure the consequences of his illness on those around him.

« I didn’t know how to be a father, I was immature », he admitted. He also recounted that he sometimes dropped Raphaël off two streets from his school, ashamed of his physical appearance, without ever truly explaining the reasons for this behavior.

The former columnist was stunned to discover how much his son had suffered during this period. He thought he had shared a true bond with him, especially around humor and music. Their respective memories of those years turned out to be very different.

« It’s the failure of my life »: regrets impossible to erase

During this interview, Guy Carlier used extremely strong words to describe his mistakes as a father. « It’s the failure of my life », he declared referring to his relationship with Carlito, while acknowledging that it was impossible to go back on the past.

He explained that their relationship had calmed down, even if some wounds remained. Father of three boys, Stéphane, Raphaël, and Antoine, born in 2007, Guy Carlier thus acknowledged that his personal problems had had heavy consequences on his two eldest sons.

His new statements show that reconciliation remains incomplete. While relations with Carlito have improved, his son Stéphane still has not granted him the forgiveness he hopes for. At 77, Guy Carlier now says he lives with the fear that this estrangement will only end with his own death.