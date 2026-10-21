The Kennedy family has once again been struck by tragedy. Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, brother of the American president John F. Kennedy who was assassinated in 1963, died at the age of 42. The mother passed away on September 21, 2026, at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. Her death, made public in October, plunges once again one of the most famous political dynasties in the United States into mourning. The exact circumstances of her death remain to be determined.

A death at 42, circumstances still mysterious

Born on July 6, 1984, in Washington, Kyle Kennedy was the daughter of Michael Kennedy and Victoria Denise Gifford. She was also the niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current U.S. Secretary of Health. Her death was announced in an obituary published in Massachusetts, which states that she passed away “peacefully” at her home.

One month after her passing, the exact circumstances of her death remain unknown. Her death certificate indicates that the cause is still pending determination and that the circumstances are under investigation. No specific medical cause has been officially established.

Paralyzed since 2020, she had endured terrible trials

Kyle Kennedy’s life was upended in 2020 when a severe spinal cord injury caused lasting paralysis and significant medical complications. This ordeal profoundly changed her daily life, as she had previously been an accomplished athlete passionate about running.

In 2019, she notably participated in the Boston Marathon. After her accident, she dedicated part of her public engagement to advocating for people with disabilities. She notably testified before Massachusetts lawmakers to denounce discrimination in healthcare access faced by people with disabilities.

A graduate of Georgetown, Pace University, and Harvard, Kyle Kennedy also worked in education. She began her career in New York public schools with the Teach for America program before advocating reforms aimed at improving education for disadvantaged children.

A mother already struck by the death of her daughter

Kyle Kennedy’s personal life had also been marked by a particularly painful tragedy. Married in 2012 to Liam Kerr, from whom she later divorced, she gave birth to twins, Conor and Josephine. But little Josephine, nicknamed Josie, died just days after her birth.

The couple later welcomed a third child, Declan. Kyle Kennedy leaves behind her two boys, Conor, aged 12, and Declan, aged 10. She also leaves her mother, her brother Michael, and her sister Rory.

In their tribute, her family praised her intelligence, humor, and courage in the face of adversity. They particularly emphasized her dedication to her children and her commitment to people with disabilities.

Her father died in a skiing accident at only 39

Kyle Kennedy’s death recalls another family tragedy. On December 31, 1997, her father, Michael Kennedy, died in a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. He was only 39 years old. Kyle, then 13, lost her father during her adolescence.

Michael Kennedy was himself the son of Robert F. Kennedy, former U.S. Attorney General and 1968 presidential candidate. The latter was assassinated on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles, a few hours after winning the California Democratic primary. He died the following day.

Five years earlier, on November 22, 1963, his brother, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. Two murders that deeply marked American political history and fueled, over the decades, the idea of a curse striking the Kennedy family.

More than six decades after these assassinations, the declassification of files concerning John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy continues to fuel questions about these crimes. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kyle’s uncle, has himself publicly questioned some official conclusions regarding his uncle’s death, reviving controversies around JFK’s assassination.

Assassinations, accidents, overdoses: a dynasty pursued by tragedies

The list of tragedies that have struck the Kennedys is particularly long. In 1984, David Kennedy, another son of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, died at 28 from an overdose. In July 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., son of the assassinated president, perished in a plane crash off the coast of Massachusetts, along with his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette.

More recently, in August 2019, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died at 22 from an accidental overdose. In April 2020, Maeve Kennedy McKean, another granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and her 8-year-old son Gideon drowned in Chesapeake Bay.

The family also lost Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, who died in October 2024 at the age of 96. She had 11 children and 34 grandchildren. Her passing marked the end of a generation directly linked to the great eras of the American political dynasty.

The Kennedy story also remains tied to the many questions surrounding the assassinations of the 1960s. In 2025, the discovery of new CIA-held documents concerning the Kennedy case revived interest in this extraordinary family history.

Two young boys now deprived of their mother

With the death of Kyle Kennedy at only 42, the family loses a woman who had already faced the death of her father, that of her daughter, and serious health problems. Her path was marked by her commitment to education, then to defending the rights of people with disabilities.

Her two sons, Conor and Declan, must now grow up without their mother. Kyle Kennedy’s funeral was held in private family intimacy. Investigations to establish the exact causes of her death continue, while the Kennedy family faces a new mourning, nearly 63 years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.