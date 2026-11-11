Death of Stacy Keach at 85: American Actor, Famous for His Role in "Mike Hammer", Passes Away

American actor Stacy Keach died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the age of 85. Known to the general public for his portrayal of private detective Mike Hammer in the 1980s television series, he also had a significant career in film and theater. His wife announced that he passed away at his home in Poland after a long heart illness.

American cinema and television lose one of their familiar faces. Stacy Keach died Tuesday at his home in Magdalenka, near Warsaw, Poland, at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, who specified that the actor had been suffering from serious heart problems for several years. Born on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, in the U.S. state of Georgia, Stacy Keach began his career in the 1960s before gradually establishing himself in Hollywood. With nearly six decades of activity, he took on numerous roles on television, in film, and on theater stages.

It was mainly thanks to the series « Mike Hammer » that Stacy Keach gained international fame. Starting in 1984, he portrayed the private detective created by writer Mickey Spillane, a character recognizable by his hat, trench coat, and brisk methods. Broadcast on CBS, the series followed the investigations of this New York detective facing particularly dangerous criminal cases. The show was a significant success and helped make Stacy Keach one of the emblematic actors of American police series in the 1980s. He later reprised the character in several TV movies, then in a new series aired in the late 1990s.

A career marked by cinema and major American series

Beyond « Mike Hammer, » Stacy Keach participated in numerous film productions. In 1972, he played the lead role in « Fat City, » directed by John Huston, in which he portrayed a boxer facing life’s hardships. He also appeared in « The Long Riders » in 1980, « American History X » in 1998, « Jason Bourne: Legacy » in 2012, and « Nebraska » in 2013. More recently, he appeared in « Jay Kelly, » released in 2025, alongside George Clooney. This filmography demonstrates his ability to move from drama to thriller, regularly portraying authoritative, complex, or disillusioned characters.

On television, viewers could also find him in « Prison Break, » where he played Henry Pope, the warden of Fox River penitentiary. He also participated in the series « Titus, » « Two and a Half Men, » and « Blue Bloods. » In 1988, his portrayal of writer Ernest Hemingway in a miniseries earned him a Golden Globe as well as an Emmy Award nomination. Alongside his screen appearances, Stacy Keach was recognized for his theatrical work. Trained notably at Yale University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, he performed several Shakespearean roles, including Hamlet, Macbeth, and King Lear.

A personal life marked by trials

Stacy Keach’s career experienced a significant interruption in the mid-1980s. In 1984, while still filming « Mike Hammer, » the actor was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport for cocaine possession. Sentenced to nine months in prison, he ultimately served six months behind bars in the United Kingdom. This incident led to the temporary suspension of his series. After his release, he resumed his career and returned to his detective character in 1986. The actor later publicly addressed his addiction problems, notably in his autobiography published in 2013, « All in All: An Actor’s Life On and Off the Stage. »

Stacy Keach also faced several health issues. In 2017, he suffered a cardiac episode on stage in Chicago while playing Ernest Hemingway in the play « Pamplona. » His wife, whom he met during the filming of « Mike Hammer, » accompanied him during the last decades of his life. The actor leaves behind his wife and their two children, Shannon and Karolina. With his passing, Hollywood loses an actor who built a particularly diverse career while remaining associated with one of the most well-known detectives on American television.