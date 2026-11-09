Bruce Willis’s health continues to decline. Suffering from frontotemporal dementia for several years, the 71-year-old American actor is experiencing worsening cognitive impairments and communication difficulties. New disclosures from those close to him describe a man profoundly changed by the illness, who sometimes behaves like a very young child. Withdrawn from public life, the former Die Hard star now receives constant care.

« He sometimes looks like a baby staring at an object with curiosity »

A close associate of Bruce Willis describes a significant decline in his mental faculties over recent months. « He has declined a lot mentally », this person confides, explaining that the actor now seems to live in his own world, without fully grasping the changes caused by his illness: « Sometimes, he looks like a baby staring at an object with curiosity, completely absorbed by what he is looking at. But when you see him, he appears as a healthy middle-aged man. »

The actor’s speech difficulties have reportedly worsened as well. He increasingly struggles to find his words, pausing for long moments when trying to express himself. His temperament has also changed: once particularly energetic, talkative, and spontaneous, Bruce Willis has become much calmer.

These new descriptions align with the statements made by his wife Emma Heming about the deterioration of his communication abilities. She notably explained that her husband maintained good physical condition, but his brain functions continued to decline.

Bruce Willis does not know he has dementia

Another particularity of his condition: Bruce Willis reportedly is not aware that he has a neurodegenerative disease. His wife explained this last January during an interview where she mentioned anosognosia, a neurological disorder preventing a person from recognizing their own deficits.

« Bruce never made the connection. He never understood that he had this disease. And I am really happy that he does not know », Emma Heming confided, describing this situation as « both a blessing and a curse. »

This lack of awareness of the disease does not mean Bruce Willis has lost all ability to recognize those around him. His wife notably specified that he still recognizes family members, even if their interactions have become very different from before.

Permanent care costing more than $30,000 per month

Bruce Willis’s care now requires professional presence day and night. The actor lives in a specially adapted house near the family home to benefit from a calm environment and continuous care.

According to recent disclosures from his circle, this arrangement represents an expense exceeding $30,000 per month. A considerable sum, notably due to the permanent presence of specialized staff.

Emma Heming has explained several times that she made this decision to ensure her husband’s safety while preserving the daily life of their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The actor is also surrounded by his three older daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his marriage to Demi Moore.

His wife had also spoken about the painful consequences of the illness on their two youngest daughters, confronted with their father’s progressive transformation.

Hollywood friends who reportedly distanced themselves

New revelations also concern Bruce Willis’s social relationships. According to a close source, several film personalities who used to regularly visit the actor have gradually stopped coming.

« That’s how this industry works. When you stop working, all those show-business friends forget you », this person states. However, these remarks have not been confirmed by those concerned.

Bruce Willis would still enjoy some simple daily pleasures. He reportedly likes eating ice cream, taking car rides, and listening to Neil Diamond’s songs. Music remains a particularly appreciated activity for the actor.

An incurable disease diagnosed in 2023

Bruce Willis’s family announced in March 2022 that he was ending his film career after an initial diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder affecting language abilities. In February 2023, his close ones revealed he was actually suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

This neurodegenerative disease primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, involved notably in language, behavior, emotions, and certain cognitive functions. Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, memory problems are not necessarily prominent, especially at the beginning of its progression.

Currently, there is no treatment to cure this disease or stop its progression. However, its evolution varies considerably from one patient to another.

In response to this situation, the Willis family has also made a decision regarding the future of medical research. As announced last December, his close ones plan to donate his brain to science after his death, to help researchers better understand the mechanisms of this pathology.