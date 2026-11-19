American actor Larry Poindexter, known for his appearances in Friends, S.W.A.T., JAG, and NCIS, died this Wednesday at the age of 66. The actor had been hit by a car a few days earlier while crossing a street in Los Angeles. Hospitalized with multiple broken ribs, he passed away before undergoing surgery.

Hit by a car while going to get food

The accident occurred on Friday, November 13, in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Larry Poindexter lived. The actor was crossing the street to get food when a vehicle struck him. Emergency services transported him to the hospital, where doctors found multiple rib fractures.

Surgery was scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, but the actor suddenly died that morning before the procedure. The exact medical circumstances of his death have not been made public. No information released so far clarifies the immediate cause of his death.

In Friends, he played a firefighter

Larry Poindexter notably appeared in the first season of Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms in television history. In 1995, he portrayed Dave, a firefighter, in the fourteenth episode of the series, titled The One with the Thumb in its French version.

He thus joined, for one episode, the universe of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, played by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.

His passing recalls that of other actors who participated in Friends, notably Teri Garr, who played Phoebe’s biological mother and died in October 2024. The series was especially marked by the death of Matthew Perry, the unforgettable Chandler Bing, in October 2023.

Nearly 200 appearances in film and television

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1959, Larry Poindexter began his professional career in the early 1980s. Over more than forty years, he accumulated nearly 200 roles in film and television, becoming a familiar face in American series.

In JAG, he notably played lawyer Dalton Lowne between 1997 and 1998. He also appeared in Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara, and General Hospital, where he portrayed Dr. Asher Thomas.

His filmography also included CSI, Will & Grace, NCIS, Supernatural, The Rookie, and Larry and His Belly Button. In film, he notably appeared in S.W.A.T. in 2003 alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell, then in 17 Again with Zac Efron.

Alongside his screen career, Larry Poindexter worked in theater and music. In the 1990s, he was the singer of the alternative country band The High Lonesome.

Tributes multiply after his passing

The announcement of his death triggered several reactions among his former colleagues and friends. Actor Dean Cameron notably paid tribute on Instagram writing: « I will miss you forever, my old friend. »

Singer and actress Apollonia also expressed her sadness: « Larry, we will miss you so much. It’s so unfair. My condolences to your family. »