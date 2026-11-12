Frankie Muniz, globally known for his role in the cult series Malcolm, was involved in a severe car accident Wednesday at the Daytona circuit in Florida. The 40-year-old American actor, now a professional driver, was transported to the hospital after crashing into a tire barrier while driving a Ford Mustang. Rescue teams had to cut the roof of his vehicle to extract him from the cabin. He has since left the hospital and shared reassuring updates about his health.

A severe crash against a tire barrier at Daytona

The accident occurred Wednesday, November 11, at the Daytona International Speedway, one of the most famous racetracks in the United States. Frankie Muniz was participating in a preparatory practice session for the « Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, » a charity race organized by Ford Racing in tribute to American veterans.

Behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang race car, the former hero of Malcolm lost control of his vehicle on the inner part of the track before crashing head-on into a tire barrier. The exact circumstances of the loss of control have not yet been specified.

The impact required a special rescue operation. Safety teams cut the roof of the Mustang to be able to remove the driver from the cabin. Photographs taken after the accident show the damaged vehicle, with part of its upper bodywork removed.

Frankie Muniz was conscious when the rescue teams arrived. Nevertheless, he was taken to a medical facility in Florida for medical examinations.

« I’m a bit sore, but my Mustang protected me »

A few hours after being hospitalized, the actor was allowed to leave the medical facility. He personally reassured his fans by posting a statement in which he mentions the physical consequences of the accident: « I’m a bit sore, but my Mustang did its job protecting me. »

Frankie Muniz also took the opportunity to thank those who came to his aid: « I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, and the hospital staff. I especially thank those who sent me messages and prayed for me. »

No serious injuries have been reported. The duration of any potential recovery has not been specified, nor the date of his return to competition.

Forced to withdraw, he was replaced at the last moment

The accident prevented Frankie Muniz from starting the race scheduled for Wednesday evening. He was to represent the US Air Force alongside Austin Cindric, a driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

« I’m disappointed not to be able to participate in the event organized by Ford tonight. I was looking forward to honoring our veterans and racing against these other extraordinary drivers. », he said.

Driver Jenson Altzman, a member of Ford’s development program, ultimately took his place.

The event brought together twelve drivers divided into six teams, each representing a branch of the US armed forces. The proceeds from this event were intended for six associations supporting military personnel and veterans.

Bryan Cranston, his father in « Malcolm », present at the circuit

Among the personalities present at Daytona was Bryan Cranston, who played Hal, Malcolm’s father in the famous TV series.

The American actor, also known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, was to reunite with Frankie Muniz for this event. He learned of the accident upon arriving at the circuit.

Bryan Cranston wanted to reassure the public about the health of his former co-star: « When I arrived, I hoped to see my ‘son’ Frankie Muniz. He is fine. He had an accident earlier, but he is fine now. He sends all his love to everyone and would have liked to be here. »

The two actors shared the cast of Malcolm for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2006, before reuniting for the series’ return in 2026.

From « Malcolm » star to professional NASCAR driver

Frankie Muniz gained international fame as a teenager thanks to his portrayal of Malcolm, a gifted boy facing his family’s misadventures. His role earned him an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

After the series ended in 2006, he gradually left filming sets to focus on his passion for motorsport. He notably participated in the Formula BMW and Champ Car Atlantic championships before continuing his career in various American competitions.

In recent years, the actor has competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he drives notably for Reaume Brothers Racing. In 2025, he achieved a tenth-place finish at Daytona, his best result in this category.

In 2026, he also won the Am category title in the GT4 America championship driving a Ford.

Despite his accident, Frankie Muniz has not announced any intention to end his racing career. His team has not yet communicated a schedule regarding his return behind the wheel.