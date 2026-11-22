The United States has lost its measles-free status, a worrying resurgence linked to a decline in vaccination coverage. Paradoxically, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his anti-vaccine stance, is now calling for vaccination, emphasizing his commitment to protecting families and fighting epidemics.

The United States has officially lost its measles-free status. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , despite his long association with the anti-vaccine movement, is now publicly calling for vaccination against the disease.

This is a major symbolic setback for the United States in terms of public health. The country has lost its measles-free status, a designation that attested to the absence of endemic transmission of the virus within its borders. Faced with this situation, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to express a position that contrasts sharply with his past public image.

"We will end measles epidemics, protect American families, and work toward regaining elimination status," he wrote, adding that he "continues to recommend the MMR [measles-mumps-rubella] vaccine as the most effective way to prevent measles."

This statement comes in a particular context: Kennedy Jr. built part of his reputation on critical stances toward vaccines, which earned him a significant following among skeptical circles. His explicit endorsement of the MMR vaccine constitutes a notable political and public health signal, even if its concrete impact on vaccination rates remains to be seen.

The loss of elimination status means that measles is once again circulating continuously in the United States, a phenomenon directly linked to declining vaccination coverage in some communities. This status had been achieved in 2000, after decades of public health efforts.