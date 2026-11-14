Paralysis of the American Sky: Nearly 7,000 Flights Grounded After Massive FAA Outage

The United States Federal Aviation Administration ordered a complete halt to all takeoffs nationwide, disrupting or canceling nearly 7,000 flights. Authorities currently rule out the possibility of a cyberattack.

American air traffic experienced a rare-scale interruption after the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a nationwide ground stop order, causing delays or cancellations for about 7,000 flights across the country. Agency technicians were immediately mobilized to identify the cause of the failure.

Sean Duffy, head of the agency, confirmed the opening of a technical investigation, without specifying the exact nature of the malfunction at this time. The Secretary of Homeland Security under the Trump administration stated that there is currently « no indication » attributing the outage to a cyberattack.

This air transport crisis coincides with a major outage of Microsoft services, described as the longest in the company’s history, affecting millions of users and numerous sectors. The simultaneity of the two incidents has raised questions about a possible common origin, although authorities have not established any link at this stage.

Politically, calls for a hearing of Howard Lutnick before Congress have received a favorable response, according to available information.