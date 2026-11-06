United States: Court Suspends Donald Trump's Giant Arch of Triumph Project in Washington

Donald Trump’s monumental project in the American capital has just suffered a judicial setback. On the night of Thursday, November 5 to Friday, November 6, a federal judge suspended for fourteen days the construction of a 76-meter-high arch of triumph, just hours after its approval by a public commission.

Donald Trump will have to wait before seeing his gigantic arch of triumph rise in Washington. Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the temporary suspension of all work related to this monument, inspired notably by the Parisian Arc de Triomphe. This decision comes after the green light given Thursday by the National Capital Planning Commission, responsible for overseeing the development of the federal capital. The project was approved by eight votes to four, following a lengthy hearing marked by protests from residents, veterans, and heritage defenders.

The structure, which is to reach approximately 76 meters in height, would be built at Memorial Circle, between the Lincoln Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Presented by the Trump administration as a tribute to American history and veterans, it is part of the presidential plans to transform Washington. Its opponents, however, denounce its gigantism, its impact on the historic landscape of the capital, and the potential consequences of the construction on traffic. Several appeals have been filed, notably by the authorities of Washington and Virginia, who challenge the legality of the project in the absence of explicit authorization from Congress.

A judicial battle over a controversial monument

In her decision, Judge Tanya Chutkan considers that the start of the works could cause immediate harm, notably in terms of traffic, security, and public spending. She also contests the administration’s argument that a law dating from 1925 would already authorize the construction of the monument. The works, which could last nearly three years, would involve significant earthworks near a strategic axis linking Washington to Arlington. The total cost of the project remains uncertain, with some estimates mentioning up to 100 million dollars.

This fourteen-day suspension does not constitute a definitive cancellation of the project, but it prevents the presidential administration from immediately starting the works. The judicial battle is now expected to continue around the powers of the executive branch, the role of Congress, and the protection of federal heritage. For Donald Trump, who wishes to leave a lasting architectural mark in the American capital, this decision represents an additional obstacle to the realization of an already very controversial monument.