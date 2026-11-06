Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California , announced the commutation of all death sentences in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This historic decision comes just months before the end of his term.

Gavin Newsom signed the commutation of the sentences of 548 inmates on death row in California on Thursday, replacing them with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In an official letter, the Democratic governor justified his decision, stating that "state execution is inconsistent with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes us all."

The practical impact of this measure remains limited, however: California has not carried out any executions since 2006, and only thirteen inmates have been put to death since the reinstatement of the death penalty by referendum in 1978. Newsom himself had already ordered a moratorium on executions in 2019. Experts nevertheless believe that this decision could allow the state to save several million dollars a year in legal fees.

Procedurally, the majority of commutations will still need to be approved by the California Supreme Court , particularly for the approximately 400 inmates convicted of multiple serious crimes, which require the approval of at least four of the seven judges in the jurisdiction.

Newsom, whose term ends next January, acknowledged that his decision will "hurt and anger" some Californians, while fully accepting responsibility: "As governor, I am solely responsible for this decision and its consequences, just as I would be solely responsible for any execution." He called his action "the right thing to do," while admitting that it will "always weigh heavily" on him.

The decision comes amid a national context marked by a resumption of executions in the United States. President Donald Trump , a longtime supporter of the death penalty, signed an executive order on the first day of his second term, beginning in 2025, reinstating federal executions after the moratorium observed under the Biden presidency. Three executions were scheduled for Thursday alone, in the states of Indiana, Florida, and Alabama.

The ACLU, a civil rights organization, welcomed the California governor's decision. Its executive director, Anthony D. Romero, stated that these commutations "reflect what justice demands: the end of a racist, flawed, and inhumane punishment that has weighed on California for far too long."

California, which historically has the largest death row in the United States , is now one of 23 states, along with the District of Washington, D.C., to have effectively abolished the death penalty. Twenty-seven states still retain this punishment in their penal code.

Newsom, whose name has been circulating as a possible candidate for the 2028 presidential election, will give way to Democrat Xavier Becerra, projected winner of the midterm elections held on Tuesday.