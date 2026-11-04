Midterms 2026: First openly gay senator, first Black female governor, a historic night in the United States

The 2026 midterm elections in the United States saw significant successes for minorities. Chris Pappas became the first openly gay senator, while Keisha Lance Bottoms was elected the first Black governor. These results illustrate a growing diversification of political representation in the country.

The US midterm elections of November 3, 2026, were marked by several historic firsts for minorities. Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the Senate, while Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman to govern a US state. These results reflect a diversification of political representation in the United States , among both Democrats and Republicans.

Beyond the power dynamics between the two major American parties, the 2026 midterm elections will be remembered for several unprecedented victories. In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas defeated Republican John Sununu to succeed Senator Jeanne Shaheen. The 46-year-old, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2019, becomes the first openly gay man elected to the United States Senate. His victory represents a further step in the representation of LGBT people within federal institutions. Until now, no openly gay man had served in the Senate.

In Georgia, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also achieved a historic breakthrough. The Democrat defeated Republican candidate Rick Jackson and became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. She will also be the first woman and the first Black person to lead this southern state. Formerly mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022, she subsequently held positions in the Joe Biden administration . Her campaign focused on issues such as access to healthcare, education, and the economic hardships faced by households. Her election ends more than two decades of Republican dominance in Georgia.

Historic victories for women from minority groups

In New Mexico , Deb Haaland was elected governor, defeating Republican Gregg Hull. A member of the Laguna Pueblo Native American community, she becomes the first Native American woman to be elected governor of a U.S. state. This victory continues a political career already marked by several firsts. In 2018, she was one of the first two Native American women elected to the House of Representatives, before becoming, in 2021, the first Native American appointed to a cabinet position in the federal government. She then headed the Department of the Interior under President Joe Biden. Her election is a particularly symbolic event for Native American communities, which have long been marginalized in American political institutions.

Minnesota also elected Peggy Flanagan to the Senate, making her the first Native American woman to serve in that institution. A member of the Ojibwe White Earth Nation, this Democrat previously served as lieutenant governor of her state. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa won a notable victory over incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the first Latino woman elected to lead the state. In California , Xavier Becerra was elected governor, becoming the first Latino elected to that office in the state's modern history. These results illustrate the evolving representation of diverse communities within regional governments.

These are also firsts among the Republicans.

These advances are not limited to the Democratic Party. In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds won the gubernatorial election, succeeding Ron DeSantis, who was ineligible to run for reelection. Endorsed by Donald Trump , he becomes the first Black governor in Florida's history. A former member of the House of Representatives, Donalds campaigned on tax issues, data center regulation, and continuing the conservative policies of the Republican administration. His victory serves as a reminder that the diversification of the American political class is evident in both major parties, even if their platforms and positions on social issues remain profoundly different.

In Wisconsin, Democrat David Crowley was also elected governor, becoming the first African American to lead the state. In Ohio, Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to become the first woman to hold the governorship. A physician by training, she was particularly known for her role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic within the Ohio health authorities. These elections reflect a gradual shift in the profiles of American political leaders. Several positions long held almost exclusively by white men will now be held by women or representatives of minority groups.

American political representation in full evolution

The U.S. Senate is also seeing other significant changes. In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won a closely contested election against Republican Mike Rogers, becoming the first Muslim elected to the upper house of Congress. A former public health official, he had made access to healthcare a priority in his campaign. In Illinois, Juliana Stratton also won a Senate seat. She will join Tammy Duckworth, making Illinois the first state to be simultaneously represented by two senators from racial minorities. These victories come amid increased political participation from several historically underrepresented communities.

These results do not, however, mean that inequalities in representation have disappeared. Women and certain minorities remain proportionally less represented in key American political institutions than in the general population. Nevertheless, the victories recorded in the 2026 elections constitute significant milestones in the country's electoral history. They also demonstrate that candidates from groups long underrepresented in positions of power can now access the highest responsibilities, in states with vastly different political traditions. Beyond their symbolic significance, these newly elected officials will now be judged on their economic, social, and institutional policies. Their terms in office will reveal how this evolution in representation translates into the concrete exercise of power.